account deletion
how I can delete unused demo accounts from/on MT5 platform?
Scorpio FX:
Login to a different trading account and right click >> Delete in the Navigator window.
Scorpio FX:
Login to some different account and delete others which are not used by you, if you are not having any other demo live account to login, uninstall your MT5 platform and don't forget to tick the option to - "Delete your Personal Data" and reinstall the platform later it wouldn't be having any of your older accounts
