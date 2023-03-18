Panel alignment

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Hi everyone, I am new to mql5 programming. I'm having trouble learning to write panels. By default, the panel is aligned to the upper left corner. I don't know how to set the panel to align to the bottom right corner as shown in the picture. I need your help, thanks.



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                               ControlsButton.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property description "Control Panels and Dialogs. Demonstration class CButton"
#include <Controls\Dialog.mqh>
#include <Controls\Button.mqh>

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| defines                                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- indents and gaps
#define INDENT_LEFT                         (11)      // indent from left (with allowance for border width) 
#define INDENT_TOP                          (11)      // indent from top (with allowance for border width) 
#define INDENT_RIGHT                        (11)      // indent from right (with allowance for border width) 
#define INDENT_BOTTOM                       (11)      // indent from bottom (with allowance for border width) 
#define CONTROLS_GAP_X                      (5)       // gap by X coordinate 
#define CONTROLS_GAP_Y                      (5)       // gap by Y coordinate 
//--- for buttons
#define BUTTON_WIDTH                        (100)     // size by X coordinate 
#define BUTTON_HEIGHT                       (20)      // size by Y coordinate 
//--- for the indication area
#define EDIT_HEIGHT                         (20)      // size by Y coordinate 
//--- for group controls
#define GROUP_WIDTH                         (150)     // size by X coordinate 
#define LIST_HEIGHT                         (179)     // size by Y coordinate 
#define RADIO_HEIGHT                        (56)      // size by Y coordinate 
#define CHECK_HEIGHT                        (93)      // size by Y coordinate 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Class CControlsDialog                                            |
//| Usage: main dialog of the Controls application                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CControlsDialog : public CAppDialog
  {
private:
   CButton           m_button1;                       // the button object
   CButton           m_button2;                       // the button object
   CButton           m_button3;                       // the fixed button object

public:
                     CControlsDialog(void);
                    ~CControlsDialog(void);
   //--- create
   virtual bool      Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2);
   //--- chart event handler
   virtual bool      OnEvent(const int id,const long &lparam,const double &dparam,const string &sparam);

protected:
   //--- create dependent controls
   bool              CreateButton1(void);
   bool              CreateButton2(void);
   bool              CreateButton3(void);
   //--- handlers of the dependent controls events
   void              OnClickButton1(void);
   void              OnClickButton2(void);
   void              OnClickButton3(void);
  };

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event Handling                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
EVENT_MAP_BEGIN(CControlsDialog)
ON_EVENT(ON_CLICK,m_button1,OnClickButton1)
ON_EVENT(ON_CLICK,m_button2,OnClickButton2)
ON_EVENT(ON_CLICK,m_button3,OnClickButton3)
EVENT_MAP_END(CAppDialog)

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Constructor                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog::CControlsDialog(void)
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Destructor                                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog::~CControlsDialog(void)
  {
  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create                                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2)
  {
   if(!CAppDialog::Create(chart,name,subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
//--- create dependent controls
   if(!CreateButton1())
      return(false);
   if(!CreateButton2())
      return(false);
//if(!CreateButton3())
//   return(false);
//--- succeed
   return(true);
  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create the "Button1" button                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::CreateButton1(void)
  {
//--- coordinates
   int x1=INDENT_LEFT;
   int y1=INDENT_TOP+(EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y);
   int x2=x1+BUTTON_WIDTH;
   int y2=y1+BUTTON_HEIGHT;
//--- create
   if(!m_button1.Create(m_chart_id,m_name+"Button1",m_subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
   if(!m_button1.Text("Button1"))
      return(false);
   if(!Add(m_button1))
      return(false);
//--- succeed
   return(true);
  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create the "Button2" button                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::CreateButton2(void)
  {
//--- coordinates
   int x1=INDENT_LEFT+(BUTTON_WIDTH+CONTROLS_GAP_X);
   int y1=INDENT_TOP+(EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y);
   int x2=x1+BUTTON_WIDTH;
   int y2=y1+BUTTON_HEIGHT;
//--- create
   if(!m_button2.Create(m_chart_id,m_name+"Button2",m_subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
   if(!m_button2.Text("Button2"))
      return(false);
   if(!Add(m_button2))
      return(false);
//--- succeed
   return(true);
  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create the "Button3" fixed button                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::CreateButton3(void)
  {
//--- coordinates
   int x1=INDENT_LEFT+2*(BUTTON_WIDTH+CONTROLS_GAP_X);
   int y1=INDENT_TOP+(EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y);
   int x2=x1+BUTTON_WIDTH;
   int y2=y1+BUTTON_HEIGHT;
//--- create
   if(!m_button3.Create(m_chart_id,m_name+"Button3",m_subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
   if(!m_button3.Text("Locked"))
      return(false);
   if(!Add(m_button3))
      return(false);
   m_button3.Locking(true);
//--- succeed
   return(true);
  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event handler                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CControlsDialog::OnClickButton1(void)
  {
   Alert("Button1被点");
//Comment(__FUNCTION__);
  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event handler                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CControlsDialog::OnClickButton2(void)
  {
   Comment(__FUNCTION__);
  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event handler                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CControlsDialog::OnClickButton3(void)
  {
   if(m_button3.Pressed())
      Comment(__FUNCTION__+" State of the control: On");
   else
      Comment(__FUNCTION__+" State of the control: Off");
  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Global Variables                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog ExtDialog;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- create application dialog
//int x_chart=(int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS,0);
//int y_chart=(int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,0);
//if(!ExtDialog.Create(0,"Controls",0,x_chart-300,y_chart-500,x_chart-2,y_chart-2))
   if(!ExtDialog.Create(0,"Controls",0,4,20,300,344))
      return(INIT_FAILED);
//--- run application
   ExtDialog.Run();
//--- succeed
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//--- clear comments
   Comment("");
//--- destroy dialog
   ExtDialog.Destroy(reason);
  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert chart event function                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,         // event ID
                  const long& lparam,   // event parameter of the long type
                  const double& dparam, // event parameter of the double type
                  const string& sparam) // event parameter of the string type
  {
   ExtDialog.ChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
 
Does anyone know? Pls help.
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