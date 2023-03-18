Panel alignment
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Hi everyone, I am new to mql5 programming. I'm having trouble learning to write panels. By default, the panel is aligned to the upper left corner. I don't know how to set the panel to align to the bottom right corner as shown in the picture. I need your help, thanks.