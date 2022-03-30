Manipulating MT4 trades / history?
Artnaf:
i got access to a trading account by investor PW. I checked the trades that were made and found suspicious trades in XAUUSD, see screenshot. Trades had been opened but there were no price at the moment of openeing (marked yellow). Any ideas how this is done?Other trades seems to be ok.
Hi,
i got access to a trading account by investor PW. I checked the trades that were made and found suspicious trades in XAUUSD, see screenshot. Trades had been opened but there were no price at the moment of openeing (marked yellow). Any ideas how this is done?Other trades seems to be ok.
if it doesn't seem right walk away from it..
Artnaf:
i got access to a trading account by investor PW. I checked the trades that were made and found suspicious trades in XAUUSD, see screenshot. Trades had been opened but there were no price at the moment of openeing (marked yellow). Any ideas how this is done?Other trades seems to be ok.
Hi,
i got access to a trading account by investor PW. I checked the trades that were made and found suspicious trades in XAUUSD, see screenshot. Trades had been opened but there were no price at the moment of openeing (marked yellow). Any ideas how this is done?Other trades seems to be ok.
sent you a PM
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Hi,
i got access to a trading account by investor PW. I checked the trades that were made and found suspicious trades in XAUUSD, see screenshot. Trades had been opened but there were no price at the moment of openeing (marked yellow). Any ideas how this is done?Other trades seems to be ok.