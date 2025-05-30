Indicators: Simple Slope Oscillator Normalized with symbol overlay for MT4

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Simple Slope Oscillator Normalized with symbol overlay for MT4:

Simple Slope Oscillator Normalized with symbol overlay for MT4

Simple Slope Oscillator Normalized with symbol overlay for MT4

Author: maximo

 
None of these tools are working, you just download wasting data and the developers benefit.
 
it is working there were wrong 2 lines in math in code in 2 locations here is the corrected lines copy this code and replace the original code good work 5/5 pal int init() { IndicatorShortName("Simple_Slope_Osc ("+string(period)+","+string(smooth)+")"); IndicatorDigits(Digits); SetIndexBuffer(0,SS); SetIndexStyle(0,DRAW_LINE); SetIndexBuffer(1,SS2); SetIndexStyle(1,DRAW_LINE); if(smooth
 
Please teach me how to use it thanks 

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