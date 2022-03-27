how i can make external graphic?

Damiano Baldoni:

I make an array that save every single tick, and i want use this data to make a external graphic with a derivative of this data.


How i can do?

Canvas

for example:

https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16537

https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16753



