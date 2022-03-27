how i can make external graphic?
Damiano Baldoni:
I make an array that save every single tick, and i want use this data to make a external graphic with a derivative of this data.
How i can do?
Canvas
for example:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16537
https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16753
