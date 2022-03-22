How to open multiple symbols together in MT5
I want to run Expert on 100 symbols so I want a way to mark 100 symbols and open them together
You can't load them together at first, you need to open each chart one by one and attach your EA on them.
When you open your terminal again, they will be all open together.
You can save your setup as a profile from the File menu, but I've found profiles not so well saved.
I am well acquainted with the operation of a single symbol one after the other, I thought that in MT5 they found a solution for uploading a large amount of symbols together. Surely there is no such option?
File - Profiles - Save as ..
And you can open same charts by one click on your saved profile.
Either do that manually and save it as a Profile, or have a Script open up all the required symbols for you. However, please note that there is a limit to the maximum number of open charts, which is 100 at most.
Alternatively, given the limitations on the number of charts, code the EA to be multi-symbol. It will not be an ideal solution as you will not have a OnTick() for every symbol, but depending on the strategy, you can probably code it to be triggered on a timed interval or only on the open bar.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Fernando Carreiro, 2021.06.25 11:19
Please do a search before you post! Or read the documentation where it states: "In the trading platform, you can open up to 100 charts at a time, ..."
But I know some EAs ...old EAs for MT4 (Alpha EA and Electra EA, those EA were uploaded to some old forum threads by source codes) ...
I used those EAs for trading:
we need to attach one EA to one chart, and EA will trade 12 (up to 24) symbols/pairs/charts all together in simultanious way with differet setting (and different magic number) for every symbol.
So, I just attached one EA to one chart only (and I did not need to open 12 or 24 charts more).
The coders know how to do it (how to code it).
I mean: it depends on how EA was coded ..
