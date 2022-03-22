How to import daily bars into MT5
The MT5 user guide also has instructions on importing data but both resources related to 1M bars. I'm interested in daily bars for coffee for 10 years which I can get from yahoo finance as below..That isn't the format desired by MT5 which seems to only accept M1 bars. Is there a way for me to import D1 data?
Advice much appreciated.
The reason it wants M1 data is that it can then build all the other higher timeframes.
However, if you don't have M1 and only D1 data, then import the D1 as if it were M1 data. In other words there will be only one M1 bar per day. Metatrader will then build the other time-frames (incorrectly obviously), but the D1 and above will be correct.
Just make sure to properly reformat your import data to be compatible with reading M1 data.
PS! Your linked reference gives a 404 error, because there is an extra "." in the URL.
I tried reformating the bars as 1 min bars as below:
DATE,TIME,OPEN,HIGH,LOW,CLOSE,TICKVOL,VOL,SPREAD
2012-01-03,00:01:00,226.850006,228,222.399994,227.199997,4,10692,0
2012-01-03,00:02:00,226,229.149994,224.399994,226.699997,4,10663,0
2012-01-03,00:03:00,225.449997,225.800003,217.550003,219.550003,4,15059,0
The data begins at 2012-01-03 00:01:00
and ends as 2012-01-04 17:59:00.
I obtained the data from https://au.finance.yahoo.com/quote/KC%3DF/history?p=KC%3DF.
I loaded the data as below:
and then running strategy tester on the data as below:
I got the below error:
That says "Coffee.a: no history data from 1970.01.01 00:00 to 2022:03:21 00:00".
Any assistance to move forward appreciated.
- au.finance.yahoo.com
Didn't you say you only had daily data? Why are you making into into into minute data?
That is not what I recommended you do. I stated the you should read it as minute data but still keep as daily data so that it would read it as one M1 bar per day.
DATE,TIME,OPEN,HIGH,LOW,CLOSE,TICKVOL,VOLUME,SPREAD 2012-01-03,00:00:00,226.850006,228.000000,222.399994,227.199997,4,10692,0 2012-01-04,00:00:00,226.000000,229.149994,224.399994,226.699997,4,10663,0 2012-01-05,00:00:00,225.449997,225.800003,217.550003,219.550003,4,15059,0
