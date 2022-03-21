How to fix memory exeption error?
Ugochukwu Mobi: How to fix error above It's happening while downloading News and only a specific terminal
Seems like some EA or Indicator is badly coded and trying to allocation too much RAM.
Fernando Carreiro #:
Seems like some EA or Indicator is badly coded and trying to allocation too much RAM.
Seems like some EA or Indicator is badly coded and trying to allocation too much RAM.
It is not badly coded because I am very sure of that. The same EA is used on other 3 terminals the same vps and there is no error. It only does that when news filter is activated and only at that specific terminal.
Ugochukwu Mobi #: It is not badly coded because I am very sure of that. The same EA is used on other 3 terminals the same vps and there is no error. It only does that when news filter is activated and only at that specific terminal.
Well, if you are absolutely sure its not the EA, then it must be that the news is bad 😂.
Now seriously, did you even read the error messages? It's trying to allocate RAM in the GigaBytes range. 3GB is approximately 50+ million OHLC bar quotes. That is absolutely not normal.
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How to fix error above It's happening while downloading News and only a specific terminal