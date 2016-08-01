Examples: Data Structure in MetaTrader 4 Build 600 and Higher
Is it correct behaviour for MT4 to stop using the new data folder and begin using the installation folder for data storage if UAC is subsequently disabled?
I have new version 610, but i can not use library and include any more. always show me can not find the file when i try to compile a script.
the problem is that compile always look script folder for library.
Really i didnt understand anything from up there ..it is like a Chinese for me.I just need a simple way of coping some files into indicators folder, templates and experts ...how can I do it and see it in the software and cancel this stupid thing called administrator ....nobody else is using my PC
Please Help
The data storage solution is a problem for users that have several platforms installed on other partitions from their system drive. Lets say you have 4-5 platforms from different brokers. You test on some and you trade on some.
The folder size of these platforms might be around 1-3GB if you have historic data for testing, it might even be more. This patch then copies several gigs of these history files into the users profile. My own got 8 GB larger!
Coming from a system administrators perspective, it is bad practice to install that much into a user profile. Coming from a coders perspective I can see how it might be convenient, but it is NOT a good or clean solution.
The way this patch has been solved just seems very sloppy and not thought through.
You should really be able to let users move all those files out from the users profile and solve it with a config file of some sort that points to the correct location instead, especially with the files and history folders.
From a system administrator view, 8gb used to be a lot in a user profile. In perspective of the smaller but faster solid state disks, its still a lot. For instance a 8 GB user profile with a 80 GB system partition, results in a 10% of disk usage. The data processing design of MQL4 and 5 seems to take place in the two C:\users\username\appdata\roaming\Metaquotes\ and C:\Users\username\AppData\Roaming\MetaTrader (Broker specific name) folders
Because the virtual private service, probably uses terminal server technology, the roaming user data folder is by Microsoft design, the best place to synchronise Expert advisors, charts and indicators, to a microsoft user profile on a virtual terminal server.
A design solution could be a postgress SQL database where for instance history data is stored and accessed through a form of dlll authorisation per user. Although the history centre is gone in MQL 5. Therefore i decided to use MS excel to backtest algorhytms on historic price data. All log processing takes place in the user profile. Is a maximum log folder size applicable?
Another point of view is, to keep all standard EAs, Indicators and scripts in the C:\Program files\Metatrader 5\MQL5 directory. This only works when writing paths in the "C:\users\username\appdata\roaming\Metaquotes\terminal specific to user" are authenticated correctly. E.g. custom Expert advisors should be permitted to write and read, correctly,consistently, timely and valid.
I am not sure if the cause is Microsoft design standards or a lack of man power, budget, or priorities at the Metaquotes team. In my opinion the solution lies in application authentication and authorisation, if applicable at all. For users with no IT knowledge copying and moving indicators or EAs seems cumbersome.
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New article Data Structure in MetaTrader 4 Build 600 and Higher has been published:
Author: MetaQuotes Software Corp.