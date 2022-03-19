How read buy and sell signal color from HMA histo alert indicator
LONNV: but code cannot read RED AND GREEN .
extern color UpHistoColor = clrLimeGreen; // Up histogram color extern color DnHistoColor = clrRed; // Down histogram color SetIndexBuffer(0, hmaDa); SetIndexStyle(0, DRAW_ARROW,EMPTY,HistoWidth,UpHistoColor); SetIndexBuffer(1, hmaDb); SetIndexStyle(1, DRAW_ARROW,EMPTY,HistoWidth,DnHistoColor);You should know that buffer index zero is green, one is red.
if(HULLDN!= EMPTY_VALUE&& pup != EMPTY_VALUE &&dn !=EMPTY_VALUE ) return(sell); if(HULLUP!= EMPTY_VALUE&& pdn != EMPTY_VALUE &&up !=EMPTY_VALUE ) return(buy);
When it changes color, the previous value will be EMPTY_VALUE. Why are you looking for a non-EMPTY_VALUE.
William Roeder #:
Cannot read value.
double up = iCustom(Symbol(),0,"HMAhisto",0,0); double dn = iCustom(Symbol(),0,"HMAhisto",1,0); Print(" up " + up +""); Print(" Dn " + dn +"");
why ?
here is indicator
I try to read its buy and sell color histogram .
buy condition is
if previous red histo bar has value and current green histo bar has value , BUY
but code cannot read RED AND GREEN .
what wrong in this HMA Histo indicator buffer value