Intel AlderLake 12900K Agent PR Value
It also depends on disk speed (which can be affected by fragmentation on a regular HD) as well as the overall load at the time the PR was calculated.
So, if you were doing stuff that put more load on CPU and Disk instead of an idle state at the time the PR was calculated, it will drop.
EDIT: I am assuming you are not using an SSD as both those values are somewhat low for your computer specs if it is an SSD. So it must be a regular mechanical HD then.
Understood but the delta in disk (size and speed) between these 2 machines is fairly low, the 10850 used to be attached to the disk that the 12900 is now attached to and the value stayed the same after reinstalling the agents.
My guess was that it had something to do with the ECore vs PCore in this new architecture throwing off the PR calculation but even after disabling the Ecores and reinstalling the PR value for the 12900 stayed the same.
That 50 point difference has a very significant impact on job distribution. When posting this thread both those machines had been running for about the same time and you can see this difference in passes worked.
I can use the 12900 machine for other things like crypto mining but was hoping to continue with MQL5 on this machine.
Is anyone able to provide insight as to why the PR value for 12900 is 50 points less that 10850? Both these machines have similar available disk storage which I believe is the only other metric used for the calculation that is not depicted. These machines are both up 24x7.
Thanks