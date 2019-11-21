Trading Systems: How Reliable is Night Trading?
Very interesting! I'm having very good returns trading at night while sleeping. Im in Pacific time, which is when Europe is awake. I set up my trades and go to bed. In the morning Im usually pleasantly surprised.
I would love to give this a try. How do I ago about testing this? Do I copy/paste the code and save it as an MQ4 file and put into my experts folder?
Many Thanks! Dave
Very interesting! I'm having very good returns trading at night while sleeping. Im in Pacific time, which is when Europe is awake. I set up my trades and go to bed. In the morning Im usually pleasantly surprised.
I would love to give this a try. How do I ago about testing this? Do I copy/paste the code and save it as an MQ4 file and put into my experts folder?
Many Thanks! Dave
Hi!
I am new to MQL and did the EA and it seems to work when testing, and that's great and all. I am really thankful!
... But as I said, I am kinda new and would love some more explanation on everything.
I guess I could start by asking my own questions, and maybe, if you have time I'd love to read the answers! :)
So...
1. the integers ticket, err and time that are defined within the function for closing orders. They are not being used, am I correct on that? I have commented them out and nothing bad seems to happen from that.
2. The "Auxillary" double variables, max and min
are for calculating the boundries by two proceeding bars... could you explain that part step by step? what it means and what one would do if one
wanted to use 3 bars or 6 bars, etc.?
3. Even though the extern int TakeProfit is saying 20 (or whatever it might be) the take profits during testing can be something completely different. I am sure it depends on something?
Also, when setting up expert properties in MT4, the settings look something like this (image below). There are 4 different columns - "Value", "Start", "Step" and "Stop"... What are they, decided upon in the code? Even if they aren't thre because of anything in the code, if somebody has answers, I would still like to know!
Thank you in advance!
Best regards!
and also... why is there a "int slippage = 5" in the auxiliary variables? what is it for?
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New article How Reliable is Night Trading? has been published:
Author: Shashev Sergei