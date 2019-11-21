Trading Systems: How Reliable is Night Trading?

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New article How Reliable is Night Trading? has been published:

The article covers the peculiarities of night flat trading on cross currency pairs. It explains where you can expect profits and why great losses are not unlikely. The article also features an example of the Expert Advisor developed for night trading and talks about the practical application of this strategy.

Author: Shashev Sergei

 

Very interesting! I'm having very good returns trading at night while sleeping. Im in Pacific time, which is when Europe is awake. I set up my trades and go to bed. In the morning Im usually pleasantly surprised.

I would love to give this a try. How do I ago about testing this? Do I copy/paste the code and save it as an MQ4 file and put into my experts folder?

Many Thanks! Dave

 
sixty8doors:

Very interesting! I'm having very good returns trading at night while sleeping. Im in Pacific time, which is when Europe is awake. I set up my trades and go to bed. In the morning Im usually pleasantly surprised.

I would love to give this a try. How do I ago about testing this? Do I copy/paste the code and save it as an MQ4 file and put into my experts folder?

Many Thanks! Dave

Its easy to create MQ4 file. Open Meta Trader 4 and Click Navigator (Ctrl+N).Right click Expert Advisor and choose Create in Meta Editor. When the Meta Editor opens choose expert Advisor template. Then click Next to get a window where you can give a name to your file.Click next until you get an edit environment for your file. Delete the contents in the file (Ctrl+A) Then copy the program code from the source article and paste in this new file. Click Compile and run. You will be back in MetaTrader. Check in Navigator if your new file name is visible.  Now you can run it in tester. Happy testing
 

Hi!


I am new to MQL and did the EA and it seems to work when testing, and that's great and all. I am really thankful! 

... But as I said, I am kinda new and would love some more explanation on everything. 

I guess I could start by asking my own questions, and maybe, if you have time I'd love to read the answers! :)


So... 


1. the integers ticket, err and time that are defined within the function for closing orders. They are not being used, am I correct on that? I have commented them out and nothing bad seems to happen from that.

2. The "Auxillary" double variables, max and min are for calculating the boundries by two proceeding bars... could you explain that part step by step? what it means and what one would do if one wanted to use 3 bars or 6 bars, etc.?

3. Even though the extern int TakeProfit is saying 20 (or whatever it might be) the take profits during testing can be something completely different. I am sure it depends on something?

Also, when setting up expert properties in MT4, the settings look something like this (image below). There are 4 different columns - "Value", "Start", "Step" and "Stop"... What are they, decided upon in the code? Even if they aren't thre because of anything in the code, if somebody has answers, I would still like to know!

exp




Thank you in advance!

Best regards!

 
Oh!

and also... why is there a "int slippage = 5" in the auxiliary variables? what is it for?
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