Does MQL5 has a built in Slippage Cost and Commision Cost in the backtest?
If you are asking if the Strategy Tester in MetaTrader 5 can simulate slippage and report commission costs, then yes it can.
You can also change the default values to your own liking to stress test your EA under various trading and market conditions.
And for those used to setting the spread in MetaTrader 4's Strategy Tester, you can also do that in MetaTrader 5:
For some reason, I couldn't find these topics that I posted so I'm replying right now.
Thank you.
You can simulate slippage by setting the delay:
And you can change the general trade settings, like commission:
On even change specific symbol settings, like swap costs:
Hi, did you insert these values manually or did you import them from somewhere? Please, I need these informations
I assume you are referring to the "Trade Settings".
The various values are usually pre-filled by the broker depending on the account type, which you can then modify to your requirements.
However, I do know that on some brokers do not do that, and the fields are left completely blank, and you have to fill them in yourself or copy them from another brokers.
The question is above.
Thanks.