Indicators: Recursive Moving Average
Thanks for this interesting implementation... it gives a lot of posibilities for the optimization... to try to find the best "balance" of the "phase" and the "iterations" to get the trends at the rigth time...
The only thing that I could suggest could be to change ghe name of "period" to "phase separtation" or "fast/slow period" or something like that (as period, in most indicators, its related of how many bars ago used for the calc)
The only thing that I could suggest could be to change ghe name of "period" to "phase separtation" or "fast/slow period" or something like that (as period, in most indicators, its related of how many bars ago used for the calc)
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Recursive Moving Average:
Recursive Moving Average calls itself a number of times in order to reach the appropriate smoothing. For instance DEMA,TEMA and Rainbow indicators are recursive exponential moving averages. The goal is to remove the loop limit while still running fast. In addition a trigger line provides the trading signal.
Author: Carlos Albert Barbero Marcos