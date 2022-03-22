Indicators: Recursive Moving Average

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Recursive Moving Average:

Recursive Moving Average calls itself a number of times in order to reach the appropriate smoothing. For instance DEMA,TEMA and Rainbow indicators are recursive exponential moving averages. The goal is to remove the loop limit while still running fast. In addition a trigger line provides the trading signal.

Recursive Moving Average

Author: Carlos Albert Barbero Marcos

 
Thanks for this interesting implementation... it gives a lot of posibilities for the optimization... to try to find the best "balance" of the "phase" and the "iterations" to get the trends at the rigth time...
The only thing that I could suggest could be to change ghe name of "period" to "phase separtation" or "fast/slow period" or something like that (as period, in most indicators, its related of how many bars ago used for the calc)
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