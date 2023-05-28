Indicators: MA Angle

New comment
 

MA Angle:

Not sure if anyone need this. Just showing the angle of the MA of current and adjacent candle.

MA Angle

Author: Lee Chee Tat

 
It could be usefull. Thank you for sharing!
 

It is definitely going to be useful.

I suggest making it sort of stop repainting by editing the following line in the code

ma[pos] = iMA(NULL, 0, MA_PERIOD, 0, MA_METHOD, MA_PRICE, pos);

to add a shift

ma[pos] = iMA(NULL, 0, MA_PERIOD, 0, MA_METHOD, MA_PRICE, pos+1);
New comment