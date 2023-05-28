Indicators: MA Angle
It could be usefull. Thank you for sharing!
It is definitely going to be useful.
I suggest making it sort of stop repainting by editing the following line in the code
ma[pos] = iMA(NULL, 0, MA_PERIOD, 0, MA_METHOD, MA_PRICE, pos);
to add a shift
ma[pos] = iMA(NULL, 0, MA_PERIOD, 0, MA_METHOD, MA_PRICE, pos+1);
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MA Angle:
Not sure if anyone need this. Just showing the angle of the MA of current and adjacent candle.
Author: Lee Chee Tat