How To Get The Previous Days Pivot Lines Indicator Value From An EA ?
yassin.mokni:There is no problem. This value 2147483647 is EMPTY_VALUE, it means the indicator is not drawing anything for this bar.
Hi Guys
I want to Get The previous Days values of a Pivot points indicator .
I Use The iCustom() To Do That
But , These lines give me a wrong Values
I Think This Problem Is in The Shift Value
Hi Guys
I want to Get The previous Days values of a Pivot points indicator .
I Use The iCustom() To Do That
But , These lines give me a wrong Values
I Think This Problem Is in The Shift Value
What Do you Think The problem is ?
Thanks For Your Help.
angevoyageur:
There is no problem. This value 2147483647 is EMPTY_VALUE, it means the indicator is not drawing anything for this bar.
There is no problem. This value 2147483647 is EMPTY_VALUE, it means the indicator is not drawing anything for this bar.
Ok , How Can I get these 3 days values , like in the picture :
yassin.mokni:
Ok , How Can I get these 3 days values , like in the picture :
It should be
DayBarNumber+23
angevoyageur:Yes you right Mr.Alain , it's a stupid mistake
It should be
It should be
I Change The DayBarNumber By this Function
uint getDayShift(const uint dayNumder) { uint currentDaysShift = 0; for(int i = 0; i < Bars(_Symbol, PERIOD_H1) - 1; i++) { if(TimeDay(Time[i]) != TimeDay(Time[i+1])) { currentDaysShift++; if(currentDaysShift == dayNumder+1) { return i; } } } return 0; }
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I want to Get The previous Days values of a Pivot points indicator .
I Use The iCustom() To Do That
But , These lines give me a wrong Values
I Think This Problem Is in The Shift Value
What Do you Think The problem is ?
Thanks For Your Help.