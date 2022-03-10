MQL5 dont copy the martingale signals, it copy only 0.01 lot for all signals, someone can help?

our Robot <Deleted> open the orders like it:

1st order 0.01
2nd  order  0.01
3rd  order  0.02
order  0.04
order  0.08

But MQL5 don´t copy the orders correctly, it open only with 0.01 lots like it on Signer account:

1st  order  0.01
2nd  order  0.01
3rd order  0.01
order  0.01
order  0.01

it will close negative to our clients because our Robot close orders when the last ones are positive..

Someone know how we can solve it? It´s a MQL5 problem?

Tks

 

The MQL5.com Signal copying system can copy the lot size smoothly, your subscriber probably has an issue with correct lot sizing.

Make sure that he has enough balance and the same or larger leverage.

 
thank you for support!

We will check it!!

We think that´s a mql5 problem, now we can search for solution in signer account and config, tks a loooott!!

 
we checked..


leverage is 1:2000 in signer account

Our account operate with 11k USD

the signer account operate with 1.7K USD and risk 40%

out robot open 0.03 order in our account and open 0.01 order in signer

the another orders with MG our robot operate normally but signer open only 0.01

we are trying to change the risk..

 
With 1.7K instead of 11K and by using only 40% of it, the subscriber has only about 15% copying ratio, so even if you open 0.02 or 0.04 or even 0.08 the subscriber will still open 0.01.

 
your answer cleared all to me, thanks a lot!!!

Our account operate with 40% risk then work with 4.5K USD

our client account now operate with 100% risk (1.7K USD) then we must tell him to add more 2k USD then he can operate with same lots of our account right? :-)

 
Cirino Souza Goulart # :


Look at the article " Calculator of signals " - at the beginning of the article there is a link to a calculator for MetaTrader 5 ( ). The calculator helps determine the copy ratio.

