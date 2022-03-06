Hi Guys, 1 question regarding icostume and indexes
Gl Nszm Lbz: When using Icostume i need to add the index number according to the 'Data Window'. with 1 indicator its easy but what about 2 indicators or 3 will the second indocator indexes will be accordinlly or start from 0 again?No! Your index number is by Indicator Buffer index where each Indicator starts at 0. It is not by their the position in the data window.
- The data window only shows you values of the bar your mouse is over. Ignore the data window.
- You decide which indicator, which buffer index, and which bar index you wish to read.
William Roeder #:
- The data window only shows you values of the bar your mouse is over. Ignore the data window.
- You decide which indicator, which buffer index, and which bar index you wish to read.
Thanks appriciate it :)
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
When using Icostume i need to add the index number according to the 'Data Window'
for example:
with 1 indicator its easy but what about 2 indicators or 3
will the second indocator indexes will be accordinlly or start from 0 again?
example:
Thanks :)