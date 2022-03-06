Hi Guys, 1 question regarding icostume and indexes

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When using Icostume i need to add the index number according to the 'Data Window'

for example:



with 1 indicator its easy but what about 2 indicators or 3 

will the second indocator indexes will be accordinlly or start from 0 again?

example:


Thanks :)

[Deleted]  
Gl Nszm Lbz: When using Icostume i need to add the index number according to the 'Data Window'. with 1 indicator its easy but what about 2 indicators or 3 will the second indocator indexes will be accordinlly or start from 0 again?
No! Your index number is by Indicator Buffer index where each Indicator starts at 0. It is not by their the position in the data window.
 
  1. The data window only shows you values of the bar your mouse is over. Ignore the data window.
  2. You decide which indicator, which buffer index, and which bar index you wish to read.
 
Fernando Carreiro #:
No! Your index number is by Indicator Buffer index where each Indicator starts at 0. It is not by their the position in the data window.

Thanks for the answer :)

 
William Roeder #:
  1. The data window only shows you values of the bar your mouse is over. Ignore the data window.
  2. You decide which indicator, which buffer index, and which bar index you wish to read.

Thanks appriciate it :)

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