I am new to trading. confused about which one is better. Kindly provide your input.
MT4 is the older version and is no longer being developed. Go with MT5.
It is like choosing between Windows 7 and Windows 11. People still use Windows 7 but it is no longer being developed and has little official support.
To elaborate on your answer Fernando, if one is still using windows XP or 7, should go with MT4, if uses windows 10 or 11 will be better with MT5.
The attitude towards updates, show something of the character's adaptation to changes I think.There is no doubt that MT5 is far superior and the platform for the future.
You must be joking! They are the same? In which world do you live in?
They are extremely different, regarding the types of markets and the types of orders they support, the MQL programming, the back testing and optimisations, and much more.
MT5 is simply the superior choice in everyway.
