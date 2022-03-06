I am new to trading. confused about which one is better. Kindly provide your input.

  • 33% (8)
  • 67% (16)
Total voters: 24
 

MT4 is the older version and is no longer being developed. Go with MT5.

It is like choosing between Windows 7 and Windows 11. People still use Windows 7 but it is no longer being developed and has little official support.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

To elaborate on your answer Fernando, if one is still using windows XP or 7, should go with MT4, if uses windows 10 or 11 will be better with MT5.

The attitude towards updates, show something of the character's adaptation to changes I think.

There is no doubt that MT5 is far superior and the platform for the future.
 
Mathe_Geller:
  • MT4
    22% (2)
  • MT5
    78% (7)
They are the same. It is just one is 32 bits and the other 64 bits. Some brokers don't even offer MT5 or with Limited option like only ecn account and only one sever for mt5 while mt4 may have 20 servers with the same broker.
 
Eric Snusber #: They are the same. It is just one is 32 bits and the other 64 bits.

You must be joking! They are the same? In which world do you live in?

They are extremely different, regarding the types of markets and the types of orders they support, the MQL programming, the back testing and optimisations, and much more.

 
Here is a comparison of both:


 
Mathe_Geller:
  • MT4
  • MT5

MT5 is simply the superior choice in everyway.

 
MT4 is more stable
