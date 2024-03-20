How do close all position in %20 DD ?
Remember the highest balance in persistent storage (files, global variables w/flush) Test for your DD and close all positions.
Hi Is it possible that when our DD reaches 20%, all our positions will be closed? If possible, friends can help?
You can use this indicator.
#property copyright "Copyright © 2009, Xupypr" #property link "http://www.mql4.com/ru/users/Xupypr" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 4 #property indicator_color1 SteelBlue #property indicator_color2 OrangeRed #property indicator_color3 SlateGray #property indicator_color4 ForestGreen #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_width2 2 #property indicator_width3 1 #property indicator_width4 1 //------------- Ôèëüòð èñòîðèè òîðãîâ extern bool Only_Trade=false; // Ó÷èòûâàòü òîëüêî ïîçèöèè, èñêëþ÷èâ ïîïîëíåíèå/ñíÿòèå ñðåäñòâ extern string Only_Magics=""; // Ó÷èòûâàòü òîëüêî ïîçèöèè ñ ìàãè÷åñêèìè íîìåðàìè (÷åðåç ëþáîé ðàçäåëèòåëü) extern string Only_Symbols=""; // Ó÷èòûâàòü òîëüêî ïîçèöèè ïî èíñòðóìåíòàì (÷åðåç ëþáîé ðàçäåëèòåëü) extern string Only_Comment=""; // Ó÷èòûâàòü òîëüêî ïîçèöèè ñ íàëè÷èåì êîììåíòàðèÿ (íàïðèìåð [sl] èëè [tp]) extern bool Only_Current=false; // Ó÷èòûâàòü òîëüêî ïîçèöèè ïî òåêóùåìó èíñòðóìåíòó extern bool Only_Buys=false; // Ó÷èòûâàòü òîëüêî ïîçèöèè íà ïîêóïêó extern bool Only_Sells=false; // Ó÷èòûâàòü òîëüêî ïîçèöèè íà ïðîäàæó //------------- Âíåøíèé âèä èíäèêàòîðà extern bool Show_Balance=true; // Îòîáðàæàòü áàëàíñ extern bool Show_Margin=false; // Îòîáðàæàòü çàëîã (òîëüêî â ðåæèìå ðåàëüíîãî âðåìåíè) extern bool Show_Free=false; // Îòîáðàæàòü ñâîáîäíûå ñðåäñòâà (òîëüêî â ðåæèìå ðåàëüíîãî âðåìåíè) extern bool Show_Info=true; // Îòîáðàæàòü äîïîëíèòåëüíóþ èíôîðìàöèþ î ïðîñàäêàõ, âêëþ÷àÿ ÔÂ //------------- Íàñòðîéêà ñèãíàëîâ î ïðîñàäêå extern double Alert_Drawdown=20; // Ïðåäóïðåæäàòü î ïðîñàäêå ñðåäñòâ â ïðîöåíòàõ çà ïåðèîä (0 - îòêëþ÷èòü) extern double Max_Drawdown=25; // Ìàêñèìàëüíî äîïóñòèìàÿ ïðîñàäêà â ïðîöåíòàõ çà ïåðèîä ("êðàñíàÿ çîíà") extern bool Current_Day=true; // Ïðîñàäêà áóäåò íàáëþäàòüñÿ òîëüêî çà òåêóùèé äåíü extern datetime Begin_Monitoring=D'2009.08.17 00:00'; // Íà÷àëî íàáëþäåíèÿ çà ïðîñàäêîé (åñëè Current_Day=false) //------------- Äðóãèå ïàðàìåòðû extern bool File_Write=false; // Çàïèñü äàííûõ î ýêâèòè è áàëàíñå â ôàéë extern datetime Draw_Begin=D'2001.01.01 00:00'; // Íà÷àëüíàÿ äàòà îòðèñîâêè èíäèêàòîðà int DrawBeginBar,Window; string ShortName,Unique; double Equity[],Balance[],Margin[],Free[]; double StartBalance,CurrentBalance,MaxPeak,MaxProfit; double AbsDrawdown,MaxDrawdown,RelDrawdown,Drawdown,RecoveryFactor; datetime OpenTime_Ticket[][2]; // âðåìÿ îòêðûòèÿ è íîìåð òèêåòà int OpenBar[]; // íîìåð áàðà îòêðûòèÿ int CloseBar[]; // íîìåð áàðà çàêðûòèÿ int Type[]; // òèï îïåðàöèè string Instrument[]; // èíñòðóìåíò double Lots[]; // êîëè÷åñòâî ëîòîâ double OpenPrice[]; // öåíà îòêðûòèÿ double ClosePrice[]; // öåíà çàêðûòèÿ double Commission[]; // êîìèññèÿ double Swap[]; // íàêîïëåííûé ñâîï double CurSwap[]; // òåêóùèé ñâîï double DaySwap[]; // äíåâíîé ñâîï double Profit[]; // ÷èñòàÿ ïðèáûëü //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int init() { if (Only_Magics=="" && Only_Symbols=="" && Only_Comment=="" && !Only_Current && !Only_Buys && !Only_Sells) ShortName="Total"; else { if (Only_Magics!="") ShortName=Only_Magics; else ShortName=""; if (Only_Symbols!="") ShortName=StringConcatenate(ShortName," ",Only_Symbols); else if (Only_Current) ShortName=StringConcatenate(ShortName," ",Symbol()); if (Only_Comment!="") ShortName=StringConcatenate(ShortName," ",Only_Comment); if (Only_Sells) Only_Buys=false; if (Only_Buys) ShortName=StringConcatenate(ShortName," Buys"); if (Only_Sells) ShortName=StringConcatenate(ShortName," Sells"); } if (Only_Trade) ShortName=StringConcatenate(ShortName," Zero"); SetIndexBuffer(0,Equity); SetIndexLabel(0,ShortName+" Equity"); SetIndexStyle(0,DRAW_LINE); SetIndexBuffer(1,Balance); SetIndexLabel(1,ShortName+" Balance"); SetIndexStyle(1,DRAW_LINE); SetIndexBuffer(2,Margin); SetIndexLabel(2,ShortName+" Margin"); SetIndexStyle(2,DRAW_LINE); SetIndexBuffer(3,Free); SetIndexLabel(3,ShortName+" Free"); SetIndexStyle(3,DRAW_LINE); ShortName=StringConcatenate(ShortName," Equity"); if (Show_Balance) ShortName=StringConcatenate(ShortName," Balance"); if (Show_Margin) ShortName=StringConcatenate(ShortName," Margin"); if (Show_Free) ShortName=StringConcatenate(ShortName," Free"); Unique=DoubleToStr(GetTickCount()+MathRand(),0); DrawBeginBar=iBarShift(NULL,0,Draw_Begin); IndicatorDigits(2); return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int deinit() { DeleteAll(); return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int start() { static int anumber=-1; static bool first; static string minfosymbols; string filename,text,date,time; double profitloss,spread,lotsize; int handle,bar,i,j,start,startbar,total,historytotal,opentotal; //int tick=GetTickCount(); if (anumber!=AccountNumber()) { DeleteAll(); IndicatorShortName(Unique); Window=WindowFind(Unique); IndicatorShortName(ShortName); ArrayInitialize(Balance,EMPTY_VALUE); ArrayInitialize(Equity,EMPTY_VALUE); ArrayInitialize(Margin,EMPTY_VALUE); ArrayInitialize(Free,EMPTY_VALUE); anumber=AccountNumber(); minfosymbols=""; first=true; } if (!OrderSelect(0,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_HISTORY)) return(0); if (first) { first=false; MaxPeak=0.0; MaxProfit=0.0; AbsDrawdown=0.0; MaxDrawdown=0.0; RelDrawdown=0.0; if (Period()>PERIOD_D1) { Alert("Ïåðèîä íå ìîæåò áûòü áîëüøå D1"); return(0); } historytotal=OrdersHistoryTotal(); opentotal=OrdersTotal(); total=historytotal+opentotal; ArrayResize(OpenTime_Ticket,total); for (i=0;i<historytotal;i++) if (OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_HISTORY)) { if (Select()) { OpenTime_Ticket[i][0]=OrderOpenTime(); OpenTime_Ticket[i][1]=OrderTicket(); } else { OpenTime_Ticket[i][0]=EMPTY_VALUE; total--; } } if (opentotal>0) { for (i=0;i<opentotal;i++) if (OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES)) { if (Select()) { OpenTime_Ticket[historytotal+i][0]=OrderOpenTime(); OpenTime_Ticket[historytotal+i][1]=OrderTicket(); } else { OpenTime_Ticket[historytotal+i][0]=EMPTY_VALUE; total--; } } } ArraySort(OpenTime_Ticket); ArrayResize(OpenTime_Ticket,total); ArrayResize(OpenBar,total); ArrayResize(CloseBar,total); ArrayResize(Type,total); ArrayResize(Lots,total); ArrayResize(Instrument,total); ArrayResize(OpenPrice,total); ArrayResize(ClosePrice,total); ArrayResize(Commission,total); ArrayResize(Swap,total); ArrayResize(CurSwap,total); ArrayResize(DaySwap,total); ArrayResize(Profit,total); for (i=0;i<total;i++) if (OrderSelect(OpenTime_Ticket[i][1],SELECT_BY_TICKET)) ReadOrder(i); if (Type[0]<6 && !Only_Trade) { Alert("Èñòîðèÿ ñäåëîê çàãðóæåíà íå ïîëíîñòüþ"); return(0); } if (File_Write) { filename=StringConcatenate(AccountNumber(),"_",Period(),".csv"); handle=FileOpen(filename,FILE_CSV|FILE_WRITE); if (handle<0) Alert("Îøèáêà #",GetLastError()," ïðè îòêðûòèè ôàéëà"); else if (FileWrite(handle,"Date","Time","Equity","Balance")<0) Print("Îøèáêà #",GetLastError()," ïðè çàïèñè â ôàéë"); } start=0; StartBalance=0.0; CurrentBalance=0.0; for (i=OpenBar[0];i>=0;i--) { profitloss=0.0; for (j=start;j<total;j++) { if (OpenBar[j]<i) break; if (CloseBar[start]>i) start++; if (CloseBar[j]==i && ClosePrice[j]!=0) CurrentBalance+=Swap[j]+Commission[j]+Profit[j]; else if (OpenBar[j]>=i && CloseBar[j]<=i) { if (Type[j]>5) { CurrentBalance+=Profit[j]; if (i==OpenBar[0]) StartBalance=Profit[j]; if (!Only_Trade && i<=DrawBeginBar) { text=StringConcatenate(Instrument[j],": ",DoubleToStr(Profit[j],2)," ",AccountCurrency()); LineCreate("Balance "+TimeToStr(OpenTime_Ticket[j][0]),OBJ_VLINE,2,OrangeRed,text,Time[i],0); } continue; } if (i>DrawBeginBar) continue; if (MarketInfo(Instrument[j],MODE_POINT)==0) { if (StringFind(minfosymbols,Instrument[j])==-1) { Alert("Â îáçîðå ðûíêà íå õâàòàåò "+Instrument[j]); minfosymbols=StringConcatenate(minfosymbols," ",Instrument[j]); } continue; } bar=iBarShift(Instrument[j],0,Time[i]); int my_switch2; if (TimeDayOfWeek(iTime(Instrument[j],0,bar))!=TimeDayOfWeek(iTime(Instrument[j],0,bar+1)) && OpenBar[j]!=bar) { my_switch2 = MarketInfo(Instrument[j],MODE_PROFITCALCMODE); switch (my_switch2) { case 0: { if (TimeDayOfWeek(iTime(Instrument[j],0,bar))==4) CurSwap[j]+=3*DaySwap[j]; else CurSwap[j]+=DaySwap[j]; } break; case 1: { if (TimeDayOfWeek(iTime(Instrument[j],0,bar))==1) CurSwap[j]+=3*DaySwap[j]; else CurSwap[j]+=DaySwap[j]; } } } lotsize=LotSize(Instrument[j],Time[i]); if (Type[j]==OP_BUY) profitloss+=Commission[j]+CurSwap[j]+(iClose(Instrument[j],0,bar)-OpenPrice[j])*Lots[j]*lotsize; else { spread=MarketInfo(Instrument[j],MODE_POINT)*MarketInfo(Instrument[j],MODE_SPREAD); profitloss+=Commission[j]+CurSwap[j]+(OpenPrice[j]-iClose(Instrument[j],0,bar)-spread)*Lots[j]*lotsize; } } } if (i>DrawBeginBar) continue; Equity[i]=NormalizeDouble(CurrentBalance+profitloss,2); if (Show_Balance) Balance[i]=NormalizeDouble(CurrentBalance,2); if (Show_Info) Drawdown(CurrentBalance+profitloss); if (File_Write && handle>0) { date=TimeToStr(Time[i],TIME_DATE); time=TimeToStr(Time[i],TIME_MINUTES); if (FileWrite(handle,date,time,CurrentBalance+profitloss,CurrentBalance)<0) Print("Îøèáêà #",GetLastError()," ïðè çàïèñè â ôàéë"); } } ArrayResize(OpenTime_Ticket,opentotal); if (opentotal>0) for (i=0;i<opentotal;i++) if (OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES)) OpenTime_Ticket[i][1]=OrderTicket(); if (File_Write && handle>0) FileClose(handle); } else { if (Only_Magics=="" && Only_Symbols=="" && Only_Comment=="" && !Only_Current && !Only_Buys && !Only_Sells && !Only_Trade) { Equity[0]=AccountEquity(); if (Show_Balance) Balance[0]=AccountBalance(); if (Show_Margin) Margin[0]=AccountMargin(); if (Show_Free) Free[0]=AccountFreeMargin(); if (Show_Info) Drawdown(AccountEquity()); } else { opentotal=ArraySize(OpenTime_Ticket); if (opentotal>0) { for (i=0;i<opentotal;i++) { if (!OrderSelect(OpenTime_Ticket[i][1],SELECT_BY_TICKET)) continue; if (OrderCloseTime()==0) continue; else if (Select()) CurrentBalance+=OrderCommission()+OrderSwap()+OrderProfit(); } } profitloss=0.0; opentotal=OrdersTotal(); if (opentotal>0) { for (i=0;i<opentotal;i++) { if (!OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES)) continue; if (Select()) profitloss+=OrderCommission()+OrderSwap()+OrderProfit(); } } Equity[0]=NormalizeDouble(CurrentBalance+profitloss,2); if (Show_Balance) Balance[0]=NormalizeDouble(CurrentBalance,2); if (Show_Info) Drawdown(CurrentBalance+profitloss); ArrayResize(OpenTime_Ticket,opentotal); if (opentotal>0) for (i=0;i<opentotal;i++) if (OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES)) OpenTime_Ticket[i][1]=OrderTicket(); } } LineCreate("Equity Level",OBJ_HLINE,1,SteelBlue,"",0,Equity[0]); if (Show_Info) { if (MaxDrawdown>0) { RecoveryFactor=(Equity[0]-StartBalance)/MaxDrawdown; text=StringConcatenate(": ",DoubleToStr(RecoveryFactor,2)); LabelCreate("Recovery Factor",text,10); } text=StringConcatenate(": ",DoubleToStr(AbsDrawdown,2)," ",AccountCurrency()); LabelCreate("Absolute Drawdown",text,30); if (MaxPeak>0) { text=StringConcatenate(": ",DoubleToStr(MaxDrawdown,2)," ",AccountCurrency()," (",DoubleToStr(100*MaxDrawdown/MaxPeak,2),"%)"); LabelCreate("Maximal Drawdown",text,50); } text=StringConcatenate(": ",DoubleToStr(RelDrawdown,2),"% (",DoubleToStr(Drawdown,2)," ",AccountCurrency(),")"); LabelCreate("Relative Drawdown",text,70); } if (Alert_Drawdown>0) AlertDrawdown(); //Print("Calculating - ",GetTickCount()-tick," ms"); return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Ñîçäàíèå òåêñòîâîé ìåòêè | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void LabelCreate(string name, string str, int y) { string objectname=StringConcatenate(name," ",Unique); if (ObjectFind(objectname)==-1) { ObjectCreate(objectname,OBJ_LABEL,Window,0,0); ObjectSet(objectname,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,10); ObjectSet(objectname,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y); ObjectSet(objectname,OBJPROP_CORNER,1); ObjectSet(objectname,OBJPROP_COLOR,SlateGray); } ObjectSetText(objectname,name+str); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Ñîçäàíèå ëèíèè | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void LineCreate(string name, int type, int width, color clr, string str, datetime time1, double price1, datetime time2=0, double price2=0) { string objectname=StringConcatenate(name," ",Unique); if (ObjectFind(objectname)==-1) { ObjectCreate(objectname,type,Window,time1,price1,time2,price2); ObjectSet(objectname,OBJPROP_WIDTH,width); if (type==OBJ_TREND) ObjectSet(objectname,OBJPROP_RAY,false); if (type==OBJ_HLINE) ObjectSet(objectname,OBJPROP_STYLE,STYLE_DOT); } ObjectSetText(objectname,str); ObjectSet(objectname,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr); ObjectSet(objectname,OBJPROP_TIME1,time1); ObjectSet(objectname,OBJPROP_PRICE1,price1); ObjectSet(objectname,OBJPROP_TIME2,time2); ObjectSet(objectname,OBJPROP_PRICE2,price2); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Óäàëåíèå îáúåêòîâ ïî ïðèçíàêó | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DeleteAll() { int total=ObjectsTotal()-1; for (int i=total;i>=0;i--) { string name=ObjectName(i); if (StringFind(name,Unique)!=-1) ObjectDelete(name); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ×òåíèå äàííûõ îðäåðà | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void ReadOrder(int n) { OpenBar[n]=iBarShift(NULL,0,OrderOpenTime()); Type[n]=OrderType(); if (OrderType()>5) Instrument[n]=OrderComment(); else Instrument[n]=OrderSymbol(); Lots[n]=OrderLots(); OpenPrice[n]=OrderOpenPrice(); if (OrderCloseTime()!=0) { CloseBar[n]=iBarShift(NULL,0,OrderCloseTime()); ClosePrice[n]=OrderClosePrice(); } else { CloseBar[n]=0; ClosePrice[n]=0.0; } Commission[n]=OrderCommission(); Swap[n]=OrderSwap(); Profit[n]=OrderProfit(); if (OrderType()>5 && Only_Trade) Profit[n]=0.0; CurSwap[n]=0.0; int swapdays=0; int my_switch; for (int b=OpenBar[n]-1;b>=CloseBar[n];b--) { if (TimeDayOfWeek(iTime(NULL,0,b))!=TimeDayOfWeek(iTime(NULL,0,b+1))) { my_switch = MarketInfo(Instrument[n],MODE_PROFITCALCMODE); switch (my_switch) { case 0: { if (TimeDayOfWeek(iTime(NULL,0,b))==4) swapdays+=3; else swapdays++; } break; case 1: { if (TimeDayOfWeek(iTime(NULL,0,b))==1) swapdays+=3; else swapdays++; } } } } if (swapdays>0) DaySwap[n]=Swap[n]/swapdays; else DaySwap[n]=0.0; if (Lots[n]==0) { string ticket=StringSubstr(OrderComment(),StringFind(OrderComment(),"#")+1); if (OrderSelect(StrToInteger(ticket),SELECT_BY_TICKET,MODE_HISTORY)) Lots[n]=OrderLots(); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Ðàñ÷¸ò ïðîñàäêè íà âñåé èñòîðèè ñ÷¸òà | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int Drawdown(double equity) { double relative; if (equity<0) return(-1); if (AbsDrawdown<StartBalance-equity) AbsDrawdown=StartBalance-equity; if (equity>MaxProfit) MaxProfit=equity; if (MaxDrawdown<MaxProfit-equity) { MaxDrawdown=MaxProfit-equity; MaxPeak=MaxProfit; if (MaxPeak>0) { relative=100*MaxDrawdown/MaxPeak; if (RelDrawdown<relative) { RelDrawdown=relative; Drawdown=MaxDrawdown; } } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Íàáëþäåíèå è ïðåäóïðåæäåíèå î ïðîñàäêàõ çà ïåðèîä | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int AlertDrawdown() { static int day; static bool first=true; static double maxpeak,maxprofit,maxdrawdown,reldrawdown,drawdown,balanceDD,maxDD; static datetime time,timemaxprofit; int bar=0; double high,relative,level,curdrawdown; datetime timehigh,timelow; string drawdownstr,text; color clr; if (first) { first=false; day=Day(); if (Current_Day) time=StrToTime(TimeToStr(Time[0],TIME_DATE)); else time=Begin_Monitoring; if (time<Draw_Begin) time=Draw_Begin; if (time<OpenTime_Ticket[0][0]) time=OpenTime_Ticket[0][0]; bar=iBarShift(NULL,0,time); maxprofit=0.0; maxdrawdown=0.0; reldrawdown=0.0; balanceDD=0.0; maxDD=Alert_Drawdown; } else if (Current_Day && Day()!=day) first=true; for (int i=bar;i>=0;i--) { if (Equity[i]<0) return(-1); high=Equity[i]; if (high>maxprofit) { timemaxprofit=Time[i]; maxprofit=high; maxdrawdown=0.0; reldrawdown=0.0; maxDD=Alert_Drawdown; } if (Show_Balance && balanceDD<Balance[i]-Equity[i]) balanceDD=Balance[i]-Equity[i]; if (maxdrawdown<maxprofit-Equity[i]) { maxdrawdown=maxprofit-Equity[i]; maxpeak=maxprofit; timehigh=timemaxprofit; if (maxpeak>0) { relative=NormalizeDouble(100*maxdrawdown/maxpeak,1); if (reldrawdown<relative) { reldrawdown=relative; drawdown=maxdrawdown; timelow=Time[i]; } } } } if (ObjectFind("up")>0) { if (ObjectGet("up",OBJPROP_PRICE1)<Equity[0]) { Alert("Ýêâèòè âûøå ìàêñèìàëüíîãî óðîâíÿ"); ObjectSet("up",OBJPROP_PRICE1,Equity[0]); } } if (ObjectFind("down")>0) { if (ObjectGet("down",OBJPROP_PRICE1)>Equity[0]) { Alert("Ýêâèòè íèæå ìèíèìàëüíîãî óðîâíÿ"); ObjectSet("down",OBJPROP_PRICE1,Equity[0]); } } if (reldrawdown>maxDD) { maxDD=reldrawdown; if (maxDD>Max_Drawdown) { text=StringConcatenate("Âíèìàíèå! Ïðåâûøåí óðîâåíü äîïóñòèìîé ïðîñàäêè íà ",DoubleToStr(maxDD-Max_Drawdown,1),"%\n"); text=StringConcatenate(text,"Äîïóñòèìàÿ ïðîñàäêà çàäàíà íà óðîâíå ",DoubleToStr(Max_Drawdown,1),"%\n"); } else { text=StringConcatenate("Ïðåâûøåí óðîâåíü ñèãíàëüíîé ïðîñàäêè íà ",DoubleToStr(maxDD-Alert_Drawdown,1),"%\n"); text=StringConcatenate(text,"Ñèãíàëüíàÿ ïðîñàäêà çàäàíà íà óðîâíå ",DoubleToStr(Alert_Drawdown,1),"%\n"); } drawdownstr=StringConcatenate(DoubleToStr(reldrawdown,1),"% (",DoubleToStr(drawdown,2)," ",AccountCurrency(),")"); text=StringConcatenate(text,"Ïðîñàäêà â ñðåäñòâàõ çà òåêóùèé ïåðèîä ñîñòàâèëà ",drawdownstr,"\n"); if (balanceDD>0) text=StringConcatenate(text,"Ïðîñàäêà îò áàëàíñà - ",DoubleToStr(balanceDD,2)," ",AccountCurrency(),"\n"); text=StringConcatenate(text,"Íàçâàíèå èíäèêàòîðà: ",ShortName); Alert(text); if (maxDD>Max_Drawdown) clr=Red; else clr=DarkOrange; LineCreate("Drawdown Line",OBJ_TREND,2,clr," "+drawdownstr,timehigh,maxpeak,timelow,maxpeak-drawdown); } LineCreate("Begin Monitoring",OBJ_VLINE,1,SlateGray,"Begin Monitoring",time,0); level=NormalizeDouble(maxprofit,2); LineCreate("Max Profit",OBJ_TREND,1,DodgerBlue,"Max Profit",timemaxprofit,level,Time[0],level); level=NormalizeDouble(maxprofit*(1-Alert_Drawdown/100),2); LineCreate("Alert Drawdown",OBJ_TREND,1,DarkOrange,"Alert Drawdown "+DoubleToStr(Alert_Drawdown,1)+"%",timemaxprofit,level,Time[0],level); level=NormalizeDouble(maxprofit*(1-Max_Drawdown/100),2); LineCreate("Max Drawdown",OBJ_TREND,1,Red,"Max Drawdown "+DoubleToStr(Max_Drawdown,1)+"%",timemaxprofit,level,Time[0],level); if (Show_Info) { curdrawdown=maxprofit-Equity[0]; text=StringConcatenate(": ",DoubleToStr(curdrawdown,2)," ",AccountCurrency()," (",DoubleToStr(100*curdrawdown/maxprofit,2),"%)"); LabelCreate("Current Drawdown",text,90); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Îïðåäåëåíèå ðàçìåðà êîíòðàêòà | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double LotSize(string symbol, datetime tbar) { double size,close1,close2; string BQ,currency=AccountCurrency(); int myswitch = MarketInfo(symbol,MODE_PROFITCALCMODE); switch (myswitch) { case 0: { int sbar=iBarShift(symbol,0,tbar); size=MarketInfo(symbol,MODE_LOTSIZE); if (StringSubstr(symbol,3,3)=="USD") break; if (StringSubstr(symbol,0,3)=="USD") { close1=iClose(symbol,0,sbar); if (close1>0) size=size/close1; } else { BQ=StringSubstr(symbol,0,3)+"USD"; if (iClose(BQ,0,0)==0) BQ="USD"+StringSubstr(symbol,0,3); if (iClose(BQ,0,0)==0) break; int BQbar=iBarShift(BQ,0,tbar); close1=iClose(symbol,0,sbar); close2=iClose(BQ,0,BQbar); if (close1>0 && close2>0) { if (StringSubstr(BQ,0,3)=="USD") size=size/close2/close1; else size=size*close2/close1; } } } break; case 1: size=MarketInfo(symbol,MODE_LOTSIZE); break; case 2: size=MarketInfo(symbol,MODE_TICKVALUE)/MarketInfo(symbol,MODE_TICKSIZE); } if (currency!="USD") { BQ=currency+"USD"; if (iClose(BQ,0,0)==0) { BQ="USD"+currency; close1=iClose(BQ,0,iBarShift(BQ,0,tbar)); if (close1>0) size*=close1; } else { close1=iClose(BQ,0,iBarShift(BQ,0,tbar)); if (close1>0) size/=close1; } } return(size); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Âûáîð îðäåðà ïî êðèòåðèÿì | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool Select() { if (OrderType()>5) return(true); if (OrderType()>1) return(false); if (Only_Magics!="" && StringFind(Only_Magics,DoubleToStr(OrderMagicNumber(),0))==-1) return(false); if (Only_Symbols!="" && StringFind(Only_Symbols,OrderSymbol())==-1) return(false); else if (Only_Current && OrderSymbol()!=Symbol()) return(false); if (Only_Comment!="" && StringFind(OrderComment(),Only_Comment)==-1) return(false); if (Only_Buys && OrderType()!=OP_BUY) return(false); if (Only_Sells && OrderType()!=OP_SELL) return(false); return(true); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
You can use this indicator.
Thanks for sharing the indicator
But I think it's not working properly or I'm wrong
Note the photo. I set the settings to 1%, but the positions do not close
Thank you for your help
Obviously it is not going to close them for you. It is an Indicator, not an EA. The above code is to serve as an example to help you understand how to analyse the issue. You have to write your own code to close it for you.
If you want help with your own code implementation then show it. Saying "it does not work" is meaningless and helps no one.
Obviously it is not going to close them for you. It is an Indicator, not an EA. The above code is to serve as an example to help you understand how to analyse the issue. You have to write your own code to close it for you.
If you want help with your own code implementation then show it. Saying "it does not work" is meaningless and helps no one.
Hi
I think the professors get angry a little early (joke)
Despite the DeleteAll(); I thought that when I run the indicator and when the DD reaches the desired number, all positions should be closed.
But I was wrong
I searched a lot on the internet but did not find any results, so I asked the professors
Shorter way, if you suggest, thank you
I want all positions to be closed when DD reaches 20
Let me repeat my self. Indicators cannot carry out any kind with trading operations. That is how they are designed. Only EAs and Scripts can carry out trading operations.
You stated in your post and I quote: "I try to use the code in my expert". However, that is not what you did.You simply expected the Indicator to do it for you. It does not.
You have not shown your own code attempt even after been offered guidance, so it is seems obvious that you don't know how to code and are only looking for someone to code it for you for free.
So, I would suggest that you hire someone from the Freelance section to code it for you. Also, please don't think that I am offering to take on the job — I am not. However, there will be other coders there willing to do it.
- 2022.03.03
- www.mql5.com
Check it-
Close all orders once the drawdown reaches a specific percentage
- www.mql5.com
// using iCustom void OnTick() { //--- double iCstResult=iCustom(Symbol(),0,"Equity_v7indicators",0,1); double DDResult=GlobalVariableGet("MaxDD"); if(DDResult==1) { HepsiniKapat(); GlobalVariableSet("MaxDD",0); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int HepsiniKapat() { int total = OrdersTotal(); for(int i=total-1;i>=0;i--) { bool tstdst=OrderSelect(i, SELECT_BY_POS); int type = OrderType(); bool result = false; switch(type) { //Close opened long positions case OP_BUY : result = OrderClose( OrderTicket(), OrderLots(), MarketInfo(OrderSymbol(), MODE_BID), 5, CLR_NONE ); break; //Close opened short positions case OP_SELL : result = OrderClose( OrderTicket(), OrderLots(), MarketInfo(OrderSymbol(), MODE_ASK), 5, CLR_NONE ); break; //Close pending orders case OP_BUYLIMIT : case OP_BUYSTOP : case OP_SELLLIMIT : case OP_SELLSTOP : result = OrderDelete( OrderTicket() ); } if(result == false) { if (GetLastError()>0) Alert("Order " , OrderTicket() , " failed to close. Error:" , GetLastError() ); Sleep(3000); } } return(0); }Salam Jahan #:
Thanks for sharing the indicator
But I think it's not working properly or I'm wrong
Note the photo. I set the settings to 1%, but the positions do not close
Thank you for your help
This is the indicator. Indicators do not close orders. If you want to Close Order, we should use Expert. If you are not familiar with coding, you can make use of Globalvariables when the Indicator alarms.
If Indicator and Expert play together, Orders are closed. Simply this way. But if you want, you can prepare it in Expert with the logic of this indicator.
If you want, you can easily do it with iCustom without installing any indicator.
This is the indicator. Indicators do not close orders. If you want to Close Order, we should use Expert. If you are not familiar with coding, you can make use of Globalvariables when the Indicator alarms.
If Indicator and Expert play together, Orders are closed. Simply this way. But if you want, you can prepare it in Expert with the logic of this indicator.
If you want, you can easily do it with iCustom without installing any indicator.
Thank you very much
It was a complete help that you did
I wish you all the best.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use