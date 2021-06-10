Close the first position MQL4
I just want to count the first position and if it wins in 10 pips, it will be close
Define what you mean by first position.
Hi
I mean, if the first buy position was at 10 pips of profit, the position would be closed
Only this operation should be done in the first position and not look at other positions
But now any position that has 10 pips in profit closes from the end to the beginningBut I want to count from beginning to end
Global thanks
Hello to all professors
With this code, I want the first position that went to 10 pips of profit to be closed (the first position)
Sales positions are calculated separately and buying positions separately
But here the expert comes and checks that every position that was in 10 pips of profit finds the same
Where is my code wrong ???
Global thanks
void Trail2() { int FirsOrderClose=0; int total = OrdersTotal(); for (int i=0; i<=OrdersTotal(); i++) { if(OrderSelect(i-0,SELECT_BY_POS)==true) int type = OrderType(); bool result = false; // Buy if( OrderMagicNumber()==Magic1 && (((Bid-OrderOpenPrice())/Point)>100) && OrderType()==OP_BUY && FirsOrderClose==0 ) { result = OrderClose(OrderTicket(), OrderLots(), MarketInfo(OrderSymbol(), MODE_BID), 5, CLR_NONE); FirsOrderClose=1; break; } // Sell if( OrderMagicNumber()==Magic2 && (((OrderOpenPrice()-Ask)/Point)>100) && OrderType()==OP_SELL && FirsOrderClose==0 ) { result = OrderClose(OrderTicket(), OrderLots(), MarketInfo(OrderSymbol(), MODE_ASK), 5, CLR_NONE); FirsOrderClose=1; break; } } }
Hi Dear Mehmet Bastem
I tried your code but I think it's wrong
Take a look at this photo Buy number 1 must be closed first, then Buys number 2 and ....
But in this photo The first number 4 is closed after 10 pips in profit
Global thanks
I want Just close first sell position and first buy position after 10 pip profit .
int FirsOrderClose=0;
If you get this piece of code at the beginning of the program, you will get the result you want
Hi
I could not close the first position wherever I put this code
I need more guidance
Global thanks
extern int Magic1=1; extern int Magic2=2; extern int period1=3; extern int period2=8; extern int periodrsi=7; extern double highlevel=55; extern double lowlevel=45; extern double lot=0.1; extern int slippage=6; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int init() { //---- //---- return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int deinit() { //---- //---- return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| expert start function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int start() { if(Volume[0]<=1) { if(Statusma1()=="buy" && Statusrsi()=="buy") { if(Orders()==10) { Pendbuy(); } } if(Statusma1()=="sell" && Statusrsi()=="sell") { if(Orders()==10) { Pendsell(); } } } Trail2(); return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string Statusma1() { double ma1_shift1=iMA(Symbol(),0,period1,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,1); double ma1_shift2=iMA(Symbol(),0,period1,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,2); double ma2_shift1=iMA(Symbol(),0,period2,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,1); double ma2_shift2=iMA(Symbol(),0,period2,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,2); if(ma1_shift1>ma2_shift1&&ma1_shift2<ma2_shift2) return("buy"); else if(ma1_shift1<ma2_shift1&&ma1_shift2>ma2_shift2) return("sell"); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string Statusrsi() { double rsi=iRSI(Symbol(),0,periodrsi,PRICE_CLOSE,1); if(rsi<lowlevel) return("buy"); else if(rsi>highlevel) return("sell"); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int Orders() { int num=10; for(int i=OrdersTotal()-1;i>=10;i--) { if(!OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES))continue; if(OrderMagicNumber()==Magic1 || OrderMagicNumber()==Magic2) num++; } return(num); } //--------------------------------------------------------------------- void Pendbuy() { int ticket; ticket=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUY,MathPow(2,Lossnumber())*lot,Ask,slippage,0 ,0,"www.Ghobar.com",Magic1,0,Blue); } //--------------------------------------------------------------------- void Pendsell() { int ticket; ticket=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_SELL,MathPow(2,Lossnumber())*lot,Bid,slippage,0 ,0,"www.Ghobar.com",Magic2,0,Red); } //--------------------------------------------------------------------- int Lossnumber() { int num=0; for(int i=OrdersHistoryTotal()-1;i>=0;i--) { if(!OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_HISTORY))continue; if(OrderMagicNumber()==Magic1 || OrderMagicNumber()==Magic2) { if(OrderProfit()<0)num++; if(OrderProfit()>=0)break; } } return(num); } //-------------------------------------------------------------- void Trail2() { int FirsOrderClose=0; int total = OrdersTotal(); for (int i=0; i<=OrdersTotal(); i++) { if(OrderSelect(i-0,SELECT_BY_POS)==true) int type = OrderType(); bool result = false; // Buy if( OrderMagicNumber()==Magic1 && (((Bid-OrderOpenPrice())/Point)>100) && OrderType()==OP_BUY && FirsOrderClose==0 ) { result = OrderClose(OrderTicket(), OrderLots(), MarketInfo(OrderSymbol(), MODE_BID), 5, CLR_NONE); FirsOrderClose=1; break; } // Sell if( OrderMagicNumber()==Magic2 && (((OrderOpenPrice()-Ask)/Point)>100) && OrderType()==OP_SELL && FirsOrderClose==0 ) { result = OrderClose(OrderTicket(), OrderLots(), MarketInfo(OrderSymbol(), MODE_ASK), 5, CLR_NONE); FirsOrderClose=1; break; } } } ///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
Hi
Try:
int FirstOrderCloseBuy = 0; int FirstOrderCloseSell = 0; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void Trail2() { bool result; for(int i=0; i<=OrdersTotal()-1; i++) { if(OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS)==true) // Buy if( OrderMagicNumber()==Magic1 && (((Bid-OrderOpenPrice())/Point)>100) && OrderType()==OP_BUY && FirstOrderCloseBuy==0 ) { result = OrderClose(OrderTicket(), OrderLots(), MarketInfo(OrderSymbol(), MODE_BID), 5, CLR_NONE); FirstOrderCloseBuy=1; break; } // Sell if( OrderMagicNumber()==Magic2 && (((OrderOpenPrice()-Ask)/Point)>100) && OrderType()==OP_SELL && FirstOrderCloseSell==0 ) { result = OrderClose(OrderTicket(), OrderLots(), MarketInfo(OrderSymbol(), MODE_ASK), 5, CLR_NONE); FirstOrderCloseSell=1; break; } } }
