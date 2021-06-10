Close the first position MQL4

Hello to all professors

With this code, I want the first position that went to 10 pips of profit to be closed (the first position)

Sales positions are calculated separately and buying positions separately

But here the expert comes and checks that every position that was in 10 pips of profit finds the same

I just want to count the first position and if it wins in 10 pips, it will be close

Where is my code wrong ???

Global thanks

//---------------------------------------------------------------------
void Trail2()
  {
    int total = OrdersTotal();
   for (int i=0; i<=OrdersTotal(); i++)
     {
      if(OrderSelect(i-0,SELECT_BY_POS)==true)
      int type   = OrderType();

      bool result = false;
// Buy
      if(
         OrderMagicNumber()==Magic1
         &&
         (((Bid-OrderOpenPrice())/Point)>100)
         &&
         OrderType()==OP_BUY
      )
         result = OrderClose(OrderTicket(), OrderLots(), MarketInfo(OrderSymbol(), MODE_BID), 5, CLR_NONE);
// Sell
      if(
         OrderMagicNumber()==Magic2
         &&
         (((OrderOpenPrice()-Ask)/Point)>100)
         &&
         OrderType()==OP_SELL
         )
        
   result = OrderClose(OrderTicket(), OrderLots(), MarketInfo(OrderSymbol(), MODE_ASK), 5, CLR_NONE);
}
  
  }
  
  
///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////


 

void Trail2()
  {
   int  FirsOrderClose=0;
    int total = OrdersTotal();
   for (int i=0; i<=OrdersTotal(); i++)
     {
      if(OrderSelect(i-0,SELECT_BY_POS)==true)
      int type   = OrderType();

      bool result = false;
// Buy
      if(
         OrderMagicNumber()==Magic1
         &&
         (((Bid-OrderOpenPrice())/Point)>100)
         &&
         OrderType()==OP_BUY
         && FirsOrderClose==0
      )
         {
         result = OrderClose(OrderTicket(), OrderLots(), MarketInfo(OrderSymbol(), MODE_BID), 5, CLR_NONE);
         FirsOrderClose=1;
         break;
         }
// Sell
      if(
         OrderMagicNumber()==Magic2
         &&
         (((OrderOpenPrice()-Ask)/Point)>100)
         &&
         OrderType()==OP_SELL
         && FirsOrderClose==0
         )
        {
         result = OrderClose(OrderTicket(), OrderLots(), MarketInfo(OrderSymbol(), MODE_ASK), 5, CLR_NONE);
          FirsOrderClose=1;
         break;
         }
}
  
  }
I want Just close first sell position and first buy position after 10 pip profit .

 
int  FirsOrderClose=0;


If you get this piece of code at the beginning of the program, you will get the result you want

Hi

I could not close the first position wherever I put this code

I need more guidance

Global thanks

extern int Magic1=1;

extern int Magic2=2;

extern int period1=3;

extern int period2=8;

extern int periodrsi=7;

extern double highlevel=55;

extern double lowlevel=45;

extern double lot=0.1;

extern int slippage=6;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int init()
  {
//----
   
//----
   return(0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int deinit()
  {
//----
   
//----
   return(0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| expert start function                                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int start()
  {
if(Volume[0]<=1)
{
 if(Statusma1()=="buy" && Statusrsi()=="buy")
 {
    
  if(Orders()==10)
  {
  Pendbuy();
   }
  }
  
 if(Statusma1()=="sell" && Statusrsi()=="sell")
 {
   
  if(Orders()==10)
  {
  Pendsell();
   }
  }
}
   Trail2();
   return(0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string Statusma1()
{
double ma1_shift1=iMA(Symbol(),0,period1,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,1);
double ma1_shift2=iMA(Symbol(),0,period1,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,2);

double ma2_shift1=iMA(Symbol(),0,period2,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,1);
double ma2_shift2=iMA(Symbol(),0,period2,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,2);

if(ma1_shift1>ma2_shift1&&ma1_shift2<ma2_shift2)
return("buy");

else

if(ma1_shift1<ma2_shift1&&ma1_shift2>ma2_shift2)
return("sell");
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string Statusrsi()
{
double rsi=iRSI(Symbol(),0,periodrsi,PRICE_CLOSE,1);

if(rsi<lowlevel)
return("buy");

else

if(rsi>highlevel)
return("sell");
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int Orders()
{
int num=10;

 for(int i=OrdersTotal()-1;i>=10;i--)
 {
 if(!OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES))continue;
 
 if(OrderMagicNumber()==Magic1 || OrderMagicNumber()==Magic2)
  
  num++;
  
  }
return(num);
}
//---------------------------------------------------------------------
void Pendbuy()
{
int ticket;
ticket=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUY,MathPow(2,Lossnumber())*lot,Ask,slippage,0
,0,"www.Ghobar.com",Magic1,0,Blue);

}
//---------------------------------------------------------------------
void Pendsell()
{
int ticket;
ticket=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_SELL,MathPow(2,Lossnumber())*lot,Bid,slippage,0
,0,"www.Ghobar.com",Magic2,0,Red);
}
//---------------------------------------------------------------------
int Lossnumber()
{
int num=0;

 for(int i=OrdersHistoryTotal()-1;i>=0;i--)
 {
  
   if(!OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_HISTORY))continue;
  
  if(OrderMagicNumber()==Magic1 || OrderMagicNumber()==Magic2)
  {
  
   if(OrderProfit()<0)num++;
  
   if(OrderProfit()>=0)break;
   }
  }
return(num);
}
//--------------------------------------------------------------
void Trail2()
  {
   int  FirsOrderClose=0;
    int total = OrdersTotal();
   for (int i=0; i<=OrdersTotal(); i++)
     {
      if(OrderSelect(i-0,SELECT_BY_POS)==true)
      int type   = OrderType();

      bool result = false;
// Buy
      if(
         OrderMagicNumber()==Magic1
         &&
         (((Bid-OrderOpenPrice())/Point)>100)
         &&
         OrderType()==OP_BUY
         && FirsOrderClose==0
      )
         {
         result = OrderClose(OrderTicket(), OrderLots(), MarketInfo(OrderSymbol(), MODE_BID), 5, CLR_NONE);
         FirsOrderClose=1;
         break;
         }
// Sell
      if(
         OrderMagicNumber()==Magic2
         &&
         (((OrderOpenPrice()-Ask)/Point)>100)
         &&
         OrderType()==OP_SELL
         && FirsOrderClose==0
         )
        {
         result = OrderClose(OrderTicket(), OrderLots(), MarketInfo(OrderSymbol(), MODE_ASK), 5, CLR_NONE);
          FirsOrderClose=1;
         break;
         }
}
  
  }
  
///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////


ghobar:

Hi

I could not close the first position wherever I put this code

I need more guidance

Global thanks


Where do I go wrong professors?
 

Hi @ghobar

How would you want to treat the 2nd position?

Let it continue run? Or close with 10pips profit?
 

Try:

int FirstOrderCloseBuy = 0;
int FirstOrderCloseSell = 0;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void Trail2()
  {

   bool result;
   for(int i=0; i<=OrdersTotal()-1; i++)
     {
      if(OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS)==true)

         // Buy
         if(
            OrderMagicNumber()==Magic1
            &&
            (((Bid-OrderOpenPrice())/Point)>100)
            &&
            OrderType()==OP_BUY
            && FirstOrderCloseBuy==0
         )
           {
            result = OrderClose(OrderTicket(), OrderLots(), MarketInfo(OrderSymbol(), MODE_BID), 5, CLR_NONE);
            FirstOrderCloseBuy=1;
            break;
           }
      // Sell
      if(
         OrderMagicNumber()==Magic2
         &&
         (((OrderOpenPrice()-Ask)/Point)>100)
         &&
         OrderType()==OP_SELL
         && FirstOrderCloseSell==0
      )
        {
         result = OrderClose(OrderTicket(), OrderLots(), MarketInfo(OrderSymbol(), MODE_ASK), 5, CLR_NONE);
         FirstOrderCloseSell=1;
         break;
        }
     }

  }
12
