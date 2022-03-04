ACCOUNT CHANGE
I want to replace my original trading account (a live account) with a new account (a demo account) within the same VPS account. How do I go about doing it please?
I have just subscribed for vps registered with deriv demo server , I want to change to live server now , how do I go about has been a problem
You can't change a demo account to a real one, you simply open a new real account with your broker and fund it through them.
consultant01 #:
No, i want to change deriv demo server on my VPS subscription to derive live server. Because i have finished testing my EA on demo , I want to go live, when my VPS subscription is still on
No, i want to change deriv demo server on my VPS subscription to derive live server. Because i have finished testing my EA on demo , I want to go live, when my VPS subscription is still on
You can move your MQL5 VPS subscription to another trading account here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register