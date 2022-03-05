TrendLines
I use Trend lines so Let's share ideas
What exactly is your idea? Have you written an MQL5 code that draws a trend line?
Because this forum is about MQL coding, whether that be as guidance or advice or by sharing code for trading ideas. It is not really for discussing purely about the trading ideas, especially if it is such a banal and simplistic one as trend-lines.
You have started a useless thread which will go nowhere unless it is in some way backed-up by some useful code to justify having yet another such a forum thread topic.
Because this forum is about MQL coding, whether that be as guidance or advice or by sharing code for trading ideas. It is not really for discussing purely about the trading ideas, especially if it is such a banal and simplistic one as trend-lines.
You have started a useless thread which will go nowhere unless it is in some way backed-up by some useful code to justify having yet another such a forum thread topic.
I use Trend lines so Let's share ideas
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I use Trend lines so Let's share ideas