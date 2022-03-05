TrendLines

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I use Trend lines so Let's share ideas

Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Objects Constants / Object Types
Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Objects Constants / Object Types
  • www.mql5.com
Object Types - Objects Constants - Constants, Enumerations and Structures - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
 
What exactly is your idea? Have you written an MQL5 code that draws a trend line?
 
Eric Snusber:

I use Trend lines so Let's share ideas

Why point 2 and 3? Lookup something called "Value areas", it made sense to me when I read about it
 
Vladimir Karputov #:
What exactly is your idea? Have you written an MQL5 code that draws a trend line?
i don't understand your question. First the thread is under Trading system category and TrendLine is a trading system just as many thread here there is no code. We will be sharing setups
 
Thank-god Avwerosuoghene Odukudu #:
Why point 2 and 3? Lookup something called "Value areas", it made sense to me when I read about it
Because you need at least 2 point to draw a TrendLine. Value areas is another Trading system.
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Eric Snusber #: i don't understand your question. First the thread is under Trading system category and TrendLine is a trading system just as many thread here there is no code. We will be sharing setups

Because this forum is about MQL coding, whether that be as guidance or advice or by sharing code for trading ideas. It is not really for discussing purely about the trading ideas, especially if it is such a banal and simplistic one as trend-lines.

You have started a useless thread which will go nowhere unless it is in some way backed-up by some useful code to justify having yet another such a forum thread topic.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Because this forum is about MQL coding, whether that be as guidance or advice or by sharing code for trading ideas. It is not really for discussing purely about the trading ideas, especially if it is such a banal and simplistic one as trend-lines.

You have started a useless thread which will go nowhere unless it is in some way backed-up by some useful code to justify having yet another such a forum thread topic.

There is no need to be rude using words like banal especially for a person of your age. If you see it's banal ignore and skip. that picture is a start and We will back it up with many things weekly chart analyses many newbie need it. useful things depend on one person to another so don't call it banal. I checked all the thread you started none of them has more than 55 comments and more than 20 threads if information there was useful you will have 300 comments like many others threads.
 
Eric Snusber:

I use Trend lines so Let's share ideas

There are tutorials by Orchard Forex on YouTube which implement a slightly object oriented approach with Trend lines and line crosses.
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