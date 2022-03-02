Purchase product not showing

hello i purchased a indicator but when i go to install it, it says buy like i never purchased it but i was charged for it
 

Login to Communitt tab of your Metatrader with your forum login and forum password.
Your forum login is man1980

If this product is for MT4 so you can find it in Market - Purchased tab:

If it is the product for MT5 so you can find it in Navigator - Market - My Purchases:

If you installed new Metatrader instance and you do not see your all purchases in the Market tab so use the following procedure from the service desk:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

The purchased tab is only showing the last two purchases

Alexey Petrov, 2021.01.19 11:17

Even if a Market product is removed from the showcase, those who already purchased it, can install it anytime from their MetaTrader terminal (Market \ Purchased section).

In case you don't see the product on the list of your purchases in the terminal, try the following:

  1. Close all your MetaTrader terminals
  2. Go to C:\Users\{user name}\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Community
  3. Delete all files starting from mql4.market.* and mql5.market.*
  4. Open MetaTrader terminal
  5. Try to install product again

For more details - go to this post where I tried to collect everything related to this subject.

i did that it's not showing it's like i didn't purchase it but my card was charged 

 
man1980 #:

i did that it's not showing it's like i didn't purchase it but my card was charged 

How many days ago did you purchase?
Because it takes some time for money to transfer from card to MQL5 account.
You can check your purchase here (it is in your profile): https://www.mql5.com/en/users/man1980/market
 
Sergey Golubev #:
How many days ago did you purchase?
Because it takes some time for money to transfer from card to MQL5 account.
You can check your purchase here (it is in your profile): https://www.mql5.com/en/users/man1980/market

it just showed up

