Purchase product not showing
Login to Communitt tab of your Metatrader with your forum login and forum password.
Your forum login is man1980
If this product is for MT4 so you can find it in Market - Purchased tab:
If it is the product for MT5 so you can find it in Navigator - Market - My Purchases:
If you installed new Metatrader instance and you do not see your all purchases in the Market tab so use the following procedure from the service desk:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
The purchased tab is only showing the last two purchases
Alexey Petrov, 2021.01.19 11:17
Even if a Market product is removed from the showcase, those who already purchased it, can install it anytime from their MetaTrader terminal (Market \ Purchased section).
In case you don't see the product on the list of your purchases in the terminal, try the following:
- Close all your MetaTrader terminals
- Go to C:\Users\{user name}\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Community
- Delete all files starting from mql4.market.* and mql5.market.*
- Open MetaTrader terminal
- Try to install product again
For more details - go to this post #692 where I tried to collect everything related to this subject.
i did that it's not showing it's like i didn't purchase it but my card was charged
Because it takes some time for money to transfer from card to MQL5 account.
You can check your purchase here (it is in your profile): https://www.mql5.com/en/users/man1980/market
How many days ago did you purchase?
it just showed up
