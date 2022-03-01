Remove maximum lot size limit in tester

Can i only remove the broker's max lot size but keep all other settings like commission, swap etc??
 
Yes, in MT5 Tester, you can edit the individual properties of the Tested Symbol without affecting the rest of the properties. You should have discovered this on your own by simply experimenting with it. It would have only taken a few seconds to see.

 
wow! thanks man.
But my EA trade all 28 pairs it is a multi currency EA do i need to do it one by one?
 
Why did you not mention that in your very first post? It would have saved us all some time. ALWAYS add details to your questions!

As far as I know, you will have to manually change the property on each of the symbols being used. In other words you will have to repeat the steps above on all those symbols.

If there is an easier way, I don't know. Maybe someone else will be able to say.

 
Your picture helpes i did not know where to do that thanks
 
Stop trying to kludge around the maximum. Just open multiple orders.
          OrderSend for very high lotsizes - MQL4 programming forum #2 (2010)

 
The ea is not mine i cant change the code.
