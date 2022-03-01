Remove maximum lot size limit in tester
Yes, in MT5 Tester, you can edit the individual properties of the Tested Symbol without affecting the rest of the properties. You should have discovered this on your own by simply experimenting with it. It would have only taken a few seconds to see.
Yes, in MT5 Tester, you can edit the individual properties of the Tested Symbol without affecting the rest of the properties. You should have discovered this on your own by simply experimenting with it. It would have only taken a few seconds to see.
Why did you not mention that in your very first post? It would have saved us all some time. ALWAYS add details to your questions!
As far as I know, you will have to manually change the property on each of the symbols being used. In other words you will have to repeat the steps above on all those symbols.
If there is an easier way, I don't know. Maybe someone else will be able to say.
Why did you not mention that in your very first post? It would have saved us all some time. ALWAYS add details to your questions!
As far as I know, you will have to manually change the property on each of the symbols being used. In other words you will have to repeat the steps above on all those symbols.
If there is an easier way, I don't know. Maybe someone else will be able to say.
Stop trying to kludge around the maximum. Just open multiple orders.
OrderSend for very high lotsizes - MQL4 programming forum #2 (2010)
Stop trying to kludge around the maximum. Just open multiple orders.
OrderSend for very high lotsizes - MQL4 programming forum #2 (2010)
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use