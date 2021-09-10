Strategy Tester Visual Mode and Indicators
Just notice that when the indicators are not loaded, all the chart objets are not visible too.
Everything works the same, all the indicator values are accessible, just not visible.
Then all it take is an stop and a start and everything works again.
Really weird behavior.
I know the post is very old, but could you solve this problem? What had to be done? I'm going through the same situation.
Thanks.
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Hi Guys,
When I backtest my EA in visual mode sometimes it shows the used indicators and sometimes not. I'm not recompiling the EA or anything, I just stop the test and start it again many times and sometimes the indicators are present and sometimes not.
Im using the standard library to create de indicators, like this:PS: I'm running MT5 in a Mac trough PlayOnMac. Maybe it's a Mac related problem.