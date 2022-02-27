Changing server location from mobile apps ?
If you mean to change your MQL5 VPS server, yes you can here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
Eleni Anna Branou #:
If you mean your broker server, talk to your broker.
Sorry I mean here .
As I said, talk to your broker, but this is demo account and I don't think they can do something.
Hello , I would like to ask that , is it possible to change the server location from MT apps ?
On PC terminal , it's easy to switch location if the broker offers like US , UK , SH , HK .
However , I had no idea how to change via mobile even I used an VPN and relocated , the mobile apps still connected into the same server like HK-server .
Why I ask this , because I have found that sometimes the bar data miss from some server , but after I switched to other server , every thing is fine .