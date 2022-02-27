Changing server location from mobile apps ?

Hello , I would like to ask that , is it possible to change the server location from MT apps ?

On PC terminal , it's easy to switch location if the broker offers like US , UK , SH , HK . 

However , I had no idea how to change via mobile even I used an VPN and relocated , the mobile apps still connected into the same server like HK-server  .

Why I ask this , because I have found that sometimes the bar data miss from some server , but after I switched to other server , every thing is fine .

If you mean to change your MQL5 VPS server, yes you can here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions


If you mean your broker server, talk to your broker.
 
Sorry I mean here .


 

As I said, talk to your broker, but this is demo account and I don't think they can do something.

