EA name on trade level line

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Is it possible to add the name of a EA on the trade level line?


 
C.D.M :

Is it possible to add the name of a EA on the trade level line?


No you can not. But you can add a graphic object (OBJ_TEXT or OBJ_LABEL) - in this object you will display your text.

 
There is no "but." This isn't Burger King; you don't get it your way. Your question has been answered. Accept it. Asking twice more changes nothing, but wastes everyone's time.
 
C.D.M #: I didn't ask twice.

Yes you did. 1)

C.D.M #: tell me which EA place the trade
2)
C.D.M #: what EA made the trade.

Now on my do not ask list. Live in ignorance.

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