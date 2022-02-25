Requesting for the name of this indicator :
Name of this indicator is Supertrend
I was thinking the same thing at first , but it seems a bit different because there are 2 lines and this indicator seems to have more space between the indicator lines and candles (unlike the supper trend indicator)
- Two lines could simply be the same indicator applied twice (different parameters).
- There are many chandelier type indicators.
- Two lines could simply be the same indicator applied twice (different parameters).
- There are many chandelier type indicators.
@ William Roeder I agree that Having 2 lines means the indicator could have been placed twice, At first I thought of the same possibility , I cross checked this against the Chandelier Stops , Volatility Atr smoothed Stops , and also against the supper trend indicator....But I dont think it is possible to have One lines Start and and End at the same candle as the other line , because from what I have seen in chandelier , volatility and supper trend type indicators is that in those indicators atr plays somewhat major part , however changing the indicator period or atr value , you cant have one line to start and finish at the same candle as the other line while keeping the vertical space between the two lines ?
Maybe it's "ATR Stop".
Maybe it's "ATR Stop".
Nope not this Either , I had looked through mql codebase before posting and couldn't find anything similar in codebase
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Hi Everyone , Has anyone seen indicator shown in the image below ?
If someone has an idea about the name of this indicator I will highly appreciate if you could share the name.
Thank you