Requesting for the name of this indicator :

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Hi Everyone , Has anyone seen  indicator shown in the image below ? 
If someone has an idea about the name of this indicator I will highly appreciate if you could share the name.

Indicator image

Thank you 

 
Name of this indicator is Supertrend
 
forex8008 #:
Name of this indicator is Supertrend

I was thinking the same thing at first , but it seems a bit different because there are 2 lines  and this indicator seems to have more space between the indicator lines and candles (unlike the supper trend indicator)

 
Arman #: I was thinking the same thing at first , but it seems a bit different because there are 2 lines  and this indicator seems to have more space between the indicator lines and candles (unlike the supper trend indicator)
  1. Two lines could simply be the same indicator applied twice (different parameters).
  2. There are many chandelier type indicators.
 
William Roeder #:
  1. Two lines could simply be the same indicator applied twice (different parameters).
  2. There are many chandelier type indicators.

@ William Roeder   I agree that Having 2 lines means the indicator could have been placed twice, At first I thought of the same possibility , I cross checked this against the Chandelier Stops , Volatility Atr smoothed Stops , and also against the supper trend indicator....But I dont think it is possible to have One lines Start and and End at the same candle as the other line , because from what I have seen in chandelier , volatility and supper trend type indicators is that in those indicators atr plays somewhat major part , however changing the indicator period or atr value , you cant have one line to start and finish at the same candle as the other line while keeping the vertical space between the two lines ?

 

Maybe it's "ATR Stop".

https://www.mql5.com/en/code/9217

NRTR ATR STOP
NRTR ATR STOP
  • www.mql5.com
NRTR_ATR_STOP Indicator.
 
Nagisa Unada #:

Maybe it's "ATR Stop".

https://www.mql5.com/en/code/9217

Nope not this Either , I had looked through mql codebase before posting and couldn't find anything similar in codebase

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