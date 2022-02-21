No have Thai language
Why no have Thai language ?
That could be asked for many other languages too.
MQL5.com has to prioritize between largely spoken languages.
Why no have Thai language ?
Not largely spoken languages because Swahili is more spoken than Japanese,Korea, Russian, Turkish, Italian, German but Swahili is not there very weird
The number of people that spoke a language is not the only factor, their involvement in investments and forex generally is also important.
The number of people that spoke a language is not the only factor, their involvement in investments and forex generally is also important.
You can't prove this so I will disagree due to the facts trading started and was extremely practised in the regions speak Swahili and they are very involved. what about arabic too? arabs are very involved in mql5 platform but why there is no arabic. I know many Egyptians, Saudi Aribians... are doing well in mql5 but I don't know any french, neither japanese doing well in mql5. I think It's just discrimination let's hope It will change in future. No African Language in mql5 I am offended.
You can't prove this so I will disagree due to the facts trading started and was extremely practised in the regions speak Swahili and they are very involved. what about arabic too? arabs are very involved in mql5 platform but why there is no arabic. I know many Egyptians, Saudi Aribians... are doing well in mql5 but I don't know any french, neither japanese doing well in mql5. I think It's just discrimination let's hope It will change in future. No African Language in mql5 I am offended.
You can't prove this so I will disagree due to the facts trading started and was extremely practised in the regions speak Swahili and they are very involved. what about arabic too? arabs are very involved in mql5 platform but why there is no arabic. I know many Egyptians, Saudi Aribians... are doing well in mql5 but I don't know any french, neither japanese doing well in mql5. I think It's just discrimination let's hope It will change in future. No African Language in mql5 I am offended.
First don't be so excited, I am only a simple MQL5 member like you and I express my personal opinion.
I am sure that MQL5.com has its reasons for using the languages it has until now and I am also confident that they will add more in the future.
Let’s clarify this matter from a developer’s point of view. It does not really matter how many people of a certain language are more or less involved in trading or how many speakers there are in the world. What matters is how much of a return on investment, supporting a certain language, offers.
The fact is that the choice of language depends on Metaquotes willingness to support the language and invest money and personnel for it. Not only do they need to pay for the translations to be carried out, but they need to do this in an ongoing fashion and even require extra in house personnel in order to support it.
In the end, it’s all about the investment required both financially and in man-power, in order to support a language. There are many factors involved. Don’t just assume that it is easy for a company to support a particular language. It is not!
I know this from experience, as I was an active software developer and have worked on several multi-lingual projects for different companies before. So, I know firsthand what complexities Metaquotes faces.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use