VPS Recommendations Minimum 1GB RAM

Hello, 

first of all I want to apologize for my poor English. I'm from France.

I bought a robot to trade forex and this robot recommends "VPS Recommendations and Specifications, For 1 MT4 Requires Minimum 1GB RAM"

How can I know if the VPS I subscribed with MQL5 is minimum 1GB RAM ? Is it possible to change it manually?

Thank you so much 😊 

 
You can right click on your MQL5 VPS server in the Navigator window >> Details and you will see the processor, ram and hard disk details of your dedicated virtual server.

 
You can right click on your MQL5 VPS server in the Navigator window >> Details and you will see the processor, ram and hard disk details of your dedicated virtual server.

Hi Eleni Anna,

Merci beaucoup for your quick response ☺️^^

So, this is what is written. What do you think ? Is 1.62ms less than 1gb of RAM? Is it sufficient ?

Thank youuu ^

VPS

 
No, I don't mean the latency, when you right click on MQL5 VPS in the Navigator window, you need to select the Details option.



 
Ok, I understand.  these are the screen captures :

1 2 3

 
Yes that's sufficient to run mt5 or mt5 . Just don't open so many charts. I'm running my bots on 1GB ram VPS too and it works just fine.
