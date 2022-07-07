VPS Recommendations Minimum 1GB RAM
Hello,
first of all I want to apologize for my poor English. I'm from France.
I bought a robot to trade forex and this robot recommends "VPS Recommendations and Specifications, For 1 MT4 Requires Minimum 1GB RAM"
How can I know if the VPS I subscribed with MQL5 is minimum 1GB RAM ? Is it possible to change it manually?
Thank you so much 😊
You can right click on your MQL5 VPS server in the Navigator window >> Details and you will see the processor, ram and hard disk details of your dedicated virtual server.
Hi Eleni Anna,
Merci beaucoup for your quick response ☺️^^
So, this is what is written. What do you think ? Is 1.62ms less than 1gb of RAM? Is it sufficient ?
Thank youuu ^
No, I don't mean the latency, when you right click on MQL5 VPS in the Navigator window, you need to select the Details option.
