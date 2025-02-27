How many MT5 clients can you run on a 1Gb VPS?
- VPS Recommendations Minimum 1GB RAM
- Is a laptop optimal for running MT4 or is a server best? If so, why?
- Multiple MT4 and MT5 Running on one VPS
I can easily run up to 7 MT4 terminals in my 1Gb of RAM VPS. And as I'm thinking on switching to MT5 I'm worried about how many VPSs should I need to run 7 different strategies.
I really hope MT4 still alive for the next 10 years,
or even still available forever ^^
I can easily run up to 7 MT4 terminals in my 1Gb of RAM VPS. And as I'm thinking on switching to MT5 I'm worried about how many VPSs should I need to run 7 different strategies.
3 or 4 will be ok
I can easily run up to 7 MT4 terminals in my 1Gb of RAM VPS. And as I'm thinking on switching to MT5 I'm worried about how many VPSs should I need to run 7 different strategies.
If you use windows server, simply check by task manager.
see how many resources that needed by each metatrader.
then check free memory by divide it then we can see how many terminals will able to run without problem of insufficient of memory.
For other OS server, find the similiar ways there.
at least I did and it works as well.
If you use windows server, simply check by task manager.
see how many resources that needed by each metatrader.
then check free memory by divide it then we can see how many terminals will able to run without problem of insufficient of memory.
For other OS server, find the similiar ways there.
at least I did and it works as well.
Thanks Yohana, sadly I do need more VPSs to run several MT5 EAs. One MT5 terminal uses at least 2 or 3 times the amount of Physical Memory that an MT4 terminal uses.
Yes, hope your business grow this year :)
Btw, throughout does not violate the rules of your VPS provider,
you can do a pick up hard disk space into virtual memory.
At least this will reduce the number of VPS you will need ^^
Yes, hope your business grow this year :)
Btw, throughout does not violate the rules of your VPS provider,
you can do a pick up hard disk space into virtual memory.
At least this will reduce the number of VPS you will need ^^
Thanks again Yohana, that little tweak really improved my VPS performance. I didn't know how to do it but I found this article explaining the process:
http://www.liutilities.com/how-to/add-virtual-memory/
I'm now able to add even more terminals withouth over using the available memory space!
- www.liutilities.com
Thanks again Yohana, that little tweak really improved my VPS performance. I didn't know how to do it but I found this article explaining the process:
http://www.liutilities.com/how-to/add-virtual-memory/
I'm now able to add even more terminals withouth over using the available memory space!
Yes, Henry,
you are welcome
I glad heard about that,
and reducing cost is the great thing :)
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