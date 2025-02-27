How many MT5 clients can you run on a 1Gb VPS?

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I can easily run up to 7 MT4 terminals in my 1Gb of RAM VPS. And as I'm thinking on switching to MT5 I'm worried about how many VPSs should I need to run 7 different strategies.
 
henlatourrette:
I can easily run up to 7 MT4 terminals in my 1Gb of RAM VPS. And as I'm thinking on switching to MT5 I'm worried about how many VPSs should I need to run 7 different strategies.

I really hope MT4 still alive for the next 10 years,

or even still available forever ^^

 
henlatourrette:
I can easily run up to 7 MT4 terminals in my 1Gb of RAM VPS. And as I'm thinking on switching to MT5 I'm worried about how many VPSs should I need to run 7 different strategies.
3 or 4 will be ok
 
Roszey:
3 or 4 will be ok
That would be 2 Metatrader5 Terminals per VPS, right?
 
henlatourrette:
I can easily run up to 7 MT4 terminals in my 1Gb of RAM VPS. And as I'm thinking on switching to MT5 I'm worried about how many VPSs should I need to run 7 different strategies.

If you use windows server, simply check by task manager.

see how many resources that needed by each metatrader.

then check free memory by divide it then we can see how many terminals will able to run without problem of insufficient of memory.

 

For other OS server, find the similiar ways there.

at least I did and it works as well. 

 
yohana:

If you use windows server, simply check by task manager.

see how many resources that needed by each metatrader.

then check free memory by divide it then we can see how many terminals will able to run without problem of insufficient of memory.

 

For other OS server, find the similiar ways there.

at least I did and it works as well. 

Thanks Yohana, sadly I do need more VPSs to run several MT5 EAs. One MT5 terminal uses at least 2 or 3 times the amount of Physical Memory that an MT4 terminal uses.
 
henlatourrette:
Thanks Yohana, sadly I do need more VPSs to run several MT5 EAs. One MT5 terminal uses at least 2 or 3 times the amount of Physical Memory that an MT4 terminal uses.

Yes, hope your business grow this year :)

Btw, throughout does not violate the rules of your VPS provider,

you can do a pick up hard disk space into virtual memory.

At least this will reduce the number of VPS you will need ^^

 
yohana:

Yes, hope your business grow this year :)

Btw, throughout does not violate the rules of your VPS provider,

you can do a pick up hard disk space into virtual memory.

At least this will reduce the number of VPS you will need ^^

Thanks again Yohana, that little tweak really improved my VPS performance. I didn't know how to do it but I found this article explaining the process:

http://www.liutilities.com/how-to/add-virtual-memory/

 I'm now able to add even more terminals withouth over using the available memory space!

How to Add Virtual Memory - How To Articles
How to Add Virtual Memory - How To Articles
  • www.liutilities.com
Level of difficulty: Intermediate Virtual memory is handled by the Operating System. This system technique gives a program the impression that it still has a working memory when in reality; the memory may be fragmented or has overflowed in the hard drive. Virtual memory is an extension of the memory “hierarchy” that includes hard disk drives...
 
henlatourrette:

Thanks again Yohana, that little tweak really improved my VPS performance. I didn't know how to do it but I found this article explaining the process:

http://www.liutilities.com/how-to/add-virtual-memory/

 I'm now able to add even more terminals withouth over using the available memory space!

Yes, Henry,

you are welcome

I glad heard about that,

and reducing cost is the great thing :) 

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