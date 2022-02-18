Why MetaTrader is only using 10% of the CPU?
Scripts are not multithreaded, therefor it used one core.
trevor88:If you want your code to be multi-threaded then code it multi-threaded, don't hope it will be done automatically that doesn't exist.
Hello There,
I loaded a heavy Script that took more than 15 minutes to complete, and in the meantime I noticed the CPU usage by MetaTrader was only 10%
So cleary the program is not using all the available cores in my pc.
To understand better, this time I ran an expert on the strategy tester and, on the agents tab, I saw that only 1 core was working, while all the others remain "ready".
Is there a way to change the core usage?
I found nothing online, pls help me...
Thank you.
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Hello There,
I loaded a heavy Script that took more than 15 minutes to complete, and in the meantime I noticed the CPU usage by MetaTrader was only 10%
So cleary the program is not using all the available cores in my pc.
To understand better, this time I ran an expert on the strategy tester and, on the agents tab, I saw that only 1 core was working, while all the others remain "ready".
Is there a way to change the core usage?
I found nothing online, pls help me...
Thank you.