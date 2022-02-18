Why MetaTrader is only using 10% of the CPU?

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Hello There,

I loaded a heavy Script that took more than 15 minutes to complete, and in the meantime I noticed the CPU usage by MetaTrader was only 10%

So cleary the program is not using all the available cores in  my pc.

To understand better,  this time I ran an expert on the strategy tester and, on the agents tab, I saw that only 1 core was working, while all the others remain "ready".

Is there a way to change the core usage?

I found nothing online, pls help me...

Thank you.



 
Scripts are not multithreaded, therefor it used one core.
 
trevor88:

Hello There,

I loaded a heavy Script that took more than 15 minutes to complete, and in the meantime I noticed the CPU usage by MetaTrader was only 10%

So cleary the program is not using all the available cores in  my pc.

To understand better,  this time I ran an expert on the strategy tester and, on the agents tab, I saw that only 1 core was working, while all the others remain "ready".

Is there a way to change the core usage?

I found nothing online, pls help me...

Thank you.



If you want your code to be multi-threaded then code it multi-threaded, don't hope it will be done automatically that doesn't exist.
 
Alain Verleyen #:
If you want your code to be multi-threaded then code it multi-threaded, don't hope it will be done automatically that doesn't exist.

Could you post a link where I can learn about this?? Thanks

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