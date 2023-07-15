Hello guys i would like to subscribe in signal for someone but i couldn't why i don't know maybe because i am using the MT4 PLATFORM and he is using MT5 maybe this the reason?
Rules of Using the Signals Service
Subscription to a Signal is only available for the relevant MetaTrader platform account:
- for the MetaTrader 4 Client Terminal account, you can only subscribe to Signals from the MetaTrader 4 section,
- for the MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal account, you can only subscribe to Signals from the MetaTrader 5 section.
Sergey Golubev #:
thank you sir
