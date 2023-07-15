Hello guys i would like to subscribe in signal for someone but i couldn't why i don't know maybe because i am using the MT4 PLATFORM and he is using MT5 maybe this the reason?

Hello guys i would like to subscribe in  signal for someone but i couldn't why i don't know maybe because i am using the MT4 PLATFORM and he is using MT5 maybe this the reason?
 
Rules of Using the Signals Service
Subscription to a Signal is only available for the relevant MetaTrader platform account:
  • for the MetaTrader 4 Client Terminal account, you can only subscribe to Signals from the MetaTrader 4 section,
  • for the MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal account, you can only subscribe to Signals from the MetaTrader 5 section.
Sergey Golubev #:
My signal not showing in Public instead showing in All signals. What's the issue why is it not available to public
 
Omer Ahmed Khan #:


Your signal was just published and there is no information/statistics update yet, so give it some time.

