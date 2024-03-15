MT5 on a Lightsail Windows server 2019 does not connect
You are inserting your brokers login data into the proxy config.
Skip the proxy setup and go forward with the setup.
Then, after installation, start MT5. Add an account and enter your login details.
@dominik : user can't skip the proxy part. It seems mandatory. I am experiencing the same issue with lightsail and ec2. We need a different solution for this.
@andre : Did you find a way ?
Well, this seems to be an issue, obviously.
You could try one of the public proxies available and see if it installs.
Else you'll need to grab an offline installer or copy the installed version from your local PC.
In fact you can copy the program folder and run the terminal. It will set up everything it needs to run.
Maybe that will solve the issue.
Dominik Christian Egert #:Yes.
Well, this seems to be an issue, obviously.
You could try one of the public proxies available and see if it installs.
Else you'll need to grab an offline installer or copy the installed version from your local PC.
In fact you can copy the program folder and run the terminal. It will set up everything it needs to run.
Maybe that will solve the issue.
Or he can use the example on the post #9 about how to download and install MT5 (my example).
Unable to launch the MT4 MT5 program
- 2021.09.03
- www.mql5.com
Dear Team, I have downloaded MT5 and MT4 from your website but I am unable to open it...
i am having same problem. i cant able to install in amazon lightsail or EC2. its asks proxy server options.
Files:
Dominik Christian Egert #:
Well, this seems to be an issue, obviously.
You could try one of the public proxies available and see if it installs.
Else you'll need to grab an offline installer or copy the installed version from your local PC.
In fact you can copy the program folder and run the terminal. It will set up everything it needs to run.
Maybe that will solve the issue.
i copied from my local PC and pasted in server folder.. now its working.. Thank you Dominik
Andre Luiz Mascaro Jose:Copy the MT5 Folder from your local computer and paste it in the desired place as it is. It works.
Hi folks, have just created a new instance on a VM running Windows server 2019 but I am not having success to install the platform on it.
When entering the accound data and password (which by the way is working perfectly in the local machine) I receive this message "Sorry, something went wrong: try again later!"
I am suspecting the firewall is blocking the flow between servers (AWS and Metatrader one) but which port should I open? Or how to fix it? Any aidea?
Thx
Andre
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Hi folks, have just created a new instance on a VM running Windows server 2019 but I am not having success to install the platform on it.
When entering the accound data and password (which by the way is working perfectly in the local machine) I receive this message "Sorry, something went wrong: try again later!"
I am suspecting the firewall is blocking the flow between servers (AWS and Metatrader one) but which port should I open? Or how to fix it? Any aidea?
Thx
Andre