As far as I understand, in brackets is the number of users who have evaluated applications in the Market and freelance jobs. From this, the total score is calculated and divided by this number. The result is an average developer score.
Thank you Mihail for your response.
May I query you some more. For instance in the Freelance page there is a request for a developer for an EA called "Build an MT4 EA" requested about 58 minutes ago. Looking at the first responder out of the 6 applicants, Developer 1, I understand the first line giving him a total rating of 4.89 and 5 stars with 176 in brackets. Is thatnumber, 176, what you mean about the number of users who have evaluated the application in the Market and freelance jobs?
Does the next line which is headed, Projects, and has 249 imply the number of jobs the developer has contracted to carry out? And is the following figure of 29% mean he has only completed 29% of those contracted jobs or does it mean something else?
I think I understand the next line where he has been 8 times to arbitration and the green number of 38% means he has won 38% and the red number, of 25% he has lost.
Finally does the number 5 and 2% alongside the Overdue heading imply that he has not yet completed 5 jobs even though it says at the bottom that he is FREE for more orders I presume.
Thanking you kindly in anticipation of more guidance from you.
Again, I'll tell you how I understand it.
Rating, this is what I already explained to you.
Projects - the number of projects (presumably) on Freelance. In this image, 249 and 29% with customer ratings (presumably).
Arbitration: 8 applications of which 38% (green) won and 25% (red) lost.
2 works overdue or 2%.
This developer is free. Here is a busy developer
This developer has a lot of work
