Can someone please explain what the rating symbols in a developers profile in the Freelance page actually mean. For instance after the star rating what does the number in brackets signify? Is it the number of times customers have given the developer a star? Similarly for all the other symbols like "projects" number and %rating etc. This would help in choosing a developer for my intended EA project.  Thank you.
 
As far as I understand, in brackets is the number of users who have evaluated applications in the Market and freelance jobs. From this, the total score is calculated and divided by this number. The result is an average developer score.

 
As far as I understand, in brackets is the number of users who have evaluated applications in the Market and freelance jobs. From this, the total score is calculated and divided by this number. The result is an average developer score.

May I query you some more. For instance in the Freelance page there is a request for a developer for an EA called  "Build an MT4 EA" requested about 58  minutes ago. Looking at the first responder out of the 6 applicants, Developer 1, I understand the first line giving him a total rating of 4.89 and 5 stars with 176 in brackets. Is thatnumber, 176, what you mean about the number of users who have evaluated the application in the Market and freelance jobs?

Does the next line which is headed, Projects, and has 249 imply the number of jobs the developer has contracted to carry out? And is the following figure of 29% mean he has only completed 29% of those contracted jobs or does it mean something else?

I think I understand the next line where he has been 8 times to arbitration and the green number of 38% means he has won 38% and the red number, of 25% he has lost.

Finally does the number 5 and 2% alongside the Overdue heading imply that he has not yet completed 5 jobs even though it says at the bottom that he is FREE for more orders I presume.

Thanking you kindly in anticipation of more guidance from you. 

 
Again, I'll tell you how I understand it.


Rating, this is what I already explained to you.

Projects - the number of projects (presumably) on Freelance. In this image, 249 and 29% with customer ratings (presumably).

Arbitration: 8 applications of which 38% (green) won and 25% (red) lost.

2 works overdue or 2%.


This developer is free. Here is a busy developer

This developer has a lot of work

 
Rating, this is what I already explained to you.

Although, I was wrong about the rating. The Freelance rating is calculated as the average score from all rated jobs in Freelance only.

