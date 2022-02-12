Metatrader weird chart

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Hello so ijust installed my MT5 again and its somehow looked like this, i've tried to delete the Users personal data on /MetaQuotes/Terminal and reinstalling my MT but somehow its doesnt work.


Theres only 1 date on chart, ican't scroll/look left, it happens on anytimeframe


Thank you weird chart

 
damn somehow its coming from the Broker, IC market why u did this
 
althafdemiandra #:
damn somehow its coming from the Broker, IC market why u did this

Just tried, new demo account on this broker. No issue on my side.

But the server is ICMarkets-Demo, not ICMarketsSC-Demo as yours.

 
althafdemiandra #:
damn somehow its coming from the Broker, IC market why u did this

Not only IC Market, I have MT5 from metaquotes also experiencing the same thing on the GBPUSD pair h1 timeframe. But it's all fix on update 3210.

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