Sell stop in strategy tester doesn't get trigger.
What are the Strategy Tester settings ? Please post a screenshot.
My apology, I found this is not a bug and it is expected behaviour.
In the initial stage when I report this issue, I was only looking at the historical M1 bar (in "Symbols" windows as Tick data won't show up on these date/time) and M1 data looks like px is still under 103.300 after return from system break.
When I created a simple EA to check, I found in the tick chart (Market Watch) that the price is above 103.300 after the system resume from the break. So I confirmed that my pending order should not be executed yet.
Separately, I have also tested if the sell pending order will hang if the price is below the pending sell price after the system resume from break.
ex) sell stop 0.01@103.350 and confirmed it got executed when the system resumed from the break.
[Log]
2014.01.29 00:01:00 deal #2 sell 0.01 USDJPY.a at 103.314 done (based on order #2)
2014.01.29 00:01:00 deal performed [#2 sell 0.01 USDJPY.a at 103.314]
2014.01.29 00:01:00 order performed sell 0.01 at 103.314 [#2 sell stop 0.01 USDJPY.a at 103.350]
2014.01.29 00:01:00 deal performed [#2 sell 0.01 USDJPY.a at 103.314]
2014.01.29 00:01:00 order performed sell 0.01 at 103.314 [#2 sell stop 0.01 USDJPY.a at 103.350]
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Anyone knows how I can debug this?
In Strategy tester, I found a strange symptom that tester doesn't not execute the sell stop order to return deal or error msg when price reach the trigger price.
As you can see in below screenshot, there is a sell stop order that should get triggered/executed if the price goes below 103.300. As I have boxed in red, the current price is 103.297 but the strategy tester does not return errors or deal for this trigger even when I closely monitor the OnTradeTransaction events. Any hints why this can happen or any hint how I can investigate this?
This happens on Broker's MT5 (build 3180) and when I use the same EA with same setting (currency data, start time, etc) on MetaQuote MT5 (build 3191), this doesn't happen.
Kind regards