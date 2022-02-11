Real maximum DD = 5.13% but system show maximum DD = 40.9%
read this page for details:
Why drawdown on daily drawdown not match with summary drawdown on My Signal?
PS. and this page: Drawdown on signal is incorrect
Hello admin, I want to ask about drawdown on my signal service <...> Can you fixed it...
Sergey Golubev #:
Thank you for reply.
Nikolaos Pantzos:
The actual maximum DD in my account to be 5.13% and in the signal information to show over 40%.
It is over 40%
Hello,
I can not understand why this happens.
The actual maximum DD in my account to be 5.13% and in the signal information to show over 40%.
There will definitely be some explanation.