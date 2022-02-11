Real maximum DD = 5.13% but system show maximum DD = 40.9%

Hello,

I can not understand why this happens.

The actual maximum DD in my account to be 5.13% and in the signal information to show over 40%.

There will definitely be some explanation.

read this page for details:
Why drawdown on daily drawdown not match with summary drawdown on My Signal?

PS. and this page: Drawdown on signal is incorrect

Sergey Golubev #:
read this page for details:
Why drawdown on daily drawdown not match with summary drawdown on My Signal?

Nikolaos Pantzos:

The actual maximum DD in my account to be 5.13% and in the signal information to show over 40%.

Marsel #:

It is over 40%


It was understood.

Thanks for your time.

