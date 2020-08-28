Why drawdown on daily drawdown not match with summary drawdown on My Signal?

Hello admin, I want to ask about drawdown on my signal service

Can you fixed it? Because it's mean alot for subscriber if want to subscribe my signal


THis is my daily drawdown

  Daily Drawdown

But this is my summary drawdown :

Summary drawdwon

Trading Signals for MetaTrader 4: Sheo
  • www.mql5.com
Maximum profit ( MFE ) and maximum loss ( MAE ) values are recorded for each open order during its lifetime. These parameters additionally characterize each closed order using the values of the maximum unrealized potential and maximum permitted risk. MFE/Profit and MAE/Profit distribution graphs display each order as a point with received...
 

Maximum Drawdown

Maximum Drawdown

Sergey Golubev, 2016.09.28 08:20

There are many 'drawdowns' in the world:

  • Absolute
  • Maximal
  • Relative
  • Maximum drawdown on equity open trades
  • may be more.

I am not sure which kind of drawdown is used for the signals (I think, it may be 'Maximum drawdown on equity open trades' as maximum possibe drawdown) but you can read the following:

Article: What the Numbers in the Expert Testing Report Mean

Small thread: Is Relative DrawDown terminology identical to Absolute Draw Down ?


 

The maximum drawdown is also the drawdown of high to low balance points, that include many positions together.

The drawdown chart on the bottom of a signal page is the live drawdown of open positions.

