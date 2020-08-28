Why drawdown on daily drawdown not match with summary drawdown on My Signal?
Sergey Golubev, 2016.09.28 08:20
There are many 'drawdowns' in the world:
- Absolute
- Maximal
- Relative
- Maximum drawdown on equity open trades
- may be more.
I am not sure which kind of drawdown is used for the signals (I think, it may be 'Maximum drawdown on equity open trades' as maximum possibe drawdown) but you can read the following:
Article: What the Numbers in the Expert Testing Report Mean
Small thread: Is Relative DrawDown terminology identical to Absolute Draw Down ?
The maximum drawdown is also the drawdown of high to low balance points, that include many positions together.
The drawdown chart on the bottom of a signal page is the live drawdown of open positions.
Hello admin, I want to ask about drawdown on my signal service
Can you fixed it? Because it's mean alot for subscriber if want to subscribe my signal
THis is my daily drawdown
But this is my summary drawdown :