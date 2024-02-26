MT5 ... SWAP
Thank you for your interest in my question ... sorry but I don't understand your answer :(
Symbol settings is showing the instruments specification including swap BUT no deductions are showing in DEALS
The only variables I have under symbol settings are the instrument and time frame
Should the swap be included under inputs
Please see attached ... hope it is sufficient
Alain also requested that you show the Symbol’s Contract details and even showed you an example screenshot. Yet, even that did not make you do it. Also, you did not show the trade record either.
If you want help, then be helpful. Put in the effort. Place yourself in our shoes. We do not know about your setup or what you are doing, so show us as much relevant information as possible, or else you are just making it difficult for us and you will end up with no help at all, because we will ignore you if we don’t see you putting in the effort.
Sigh ... attached wrong file :( ... had intended a zip file containing log and this jpg
Seems the Strategy Tester is not able to calculate the swap when the swap type is "In percentage terms" (SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_INTEREST_CURRENT)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/371622
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/340085#comment_16294748
I will ask to Metaquotes.
Thank you for your time and patience ... appreciated :)
For whatever reason ... my broker shows Forex and Commodities Swap as Points then Indices as Percentage ... Strewth
I have raised a ticket with my broker ... Don't hold your breath ... Law unto themselves
That is how it is supposed to be! No need to raise a ticket when that is the correct practice.
The only problem here, is that the Strategy Tester does not simulate the swaps as a percentage and that is what Alain has raised with MetaQuotes. Hopefully they will do something about it, but from their track-record, I doubt it will come about any time soon.
