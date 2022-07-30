convert mt4 indicator to mt5

New comment
 
Hello, I need someone to convert this indicator to mt5
thnks..
Files:
atmani_v8_up_down_.mq4  5 kb
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Please fix this indicator or EA

Sergey Golubev, 2017.03.24 07:23

And this is my other suggestion (which came from tsd 2010 and from tsd 2008):

----------------

Just to remind:

Coders (any coder) are coding for free:

  • if it is interesting for them personally, or
  • if it is interesting for many members of this forum.

----------------

and Freelance section of the forum should be used in most of the cases.


 
kamelbk :
Hello, I need someone to convert this indicator to mt5
thnks..

Here, catch:

Files:
86DrzM.mq5  8 kb
New comment