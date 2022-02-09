How does backtest give 2000$ in one day 0.01 Lot?

in backtest, it gives me 3 positions in date Dec 2, 2019, AUDCAD, 0.01 Lot

at 00:00 as shown

my qustions:

1- Is this error or real values?

2- if it's error, is it because of EA, Backtest or Chart?

3- is it possible  to give the same value with negative? 

4- How to avoid it if it's dangerous?

while my strategy depends on night trading.


Thank you

 
There is nothing dangerous here, we are talking about the Strategy Tester.

 

Alain Verleyen #:
An error obviously.
Impossible to answer, you didn't give any technical details (code, logs, settings, parameters...).
No idea what you mean.

I ask if there a posible to lose  2000$ in this day instead of earning

There is nothing dangerous here, we are talking about the Strategy Tester.

2022.02.09 02:56:03.590 Tester  EURUSD: history data begins from 2003.01.01 00:00
2022.02.09 02:56:03.590 Tester  EURUSD: ticks data begins from 2015.01.01 00:00
2022.02.09 02:56:03.590 Tester  EURUSD: history data begins from 2003.01.01 00:00
2022.02.09 02:56:03.590 Tester  EURUSD: ticks data begins from 2015.01.01 00:00
2022.02.09 02:56:03.590 Core 1  connecting to 127.0.0.1:3000
2022.02.09 02:56:03.591 Core 1  connected
2022.02.09 02:56:03.606 Core 1  authorized (agent build 3180)
2022.02.09 02:56:03.616 Tester  EURUSD,M5 (ICMarketsSC-Demo): testing of Experts\Flecha Scalper EA.ex5 from 2019.12.01 00:00 to 2019.12.04 00:00
2022.02.09 02:56:03.642 Core 1  common synchronization completed
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1  test Experts\Flecha Scalper EA.ex5 on EURUSD,M5 thread finished
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1  prepare for shutdown
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1  login (build 3180)
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1  account info found with currency USD
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1  initial deposit 1000.00 USD, leverage 1:100
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1  successfully initialized
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1  163 bytes of total initialization data received
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1  Intel Core i7-6500U  @ 2.50GHz, 8107 MB
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1  EURUSD: symbol to be synchronized
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1  EURUSD: symbol synchronized already, 18 bytes received
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1  EURUSD,M5: history cached from 2018.01.02 00:00
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1  EURUSD,M5 (ICMarketsSC-Demo): generating based on real ticks
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1  testing with execution delay 50 milliseconds
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1  EURUSD,M5: testing of Experts\Flecha Scalper EA.ex5 from 2019.12.01 00:00 to 2019.12.04 00:00 started with inputs:
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1    EaOn=true
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1    MagicNumber=2022
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1    TradeSymbols=AUDCAD
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1    StartH=23
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1    EndH=1
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1    CloseH=5
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1    atrF=1.4
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1    LotMax=0
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1    TheWay=0
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1    d=--->for fixed lot<---
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1    Lot=0.01
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1    b=---------------------------------
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1    e=--->Risk management<---
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1    Risky=0
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1    c=---------------------------------
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1    f=--->Linear with Balance<---
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1    Balance=0
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1    LotM=0
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1  AUDCAD : real ticks begin from 2019.01.02 00:00:00
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1  AUDUSD : real ticks begin from 2019.01.02 00:00:00
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1  EURUSD : real ticks begin from 2015.01.01 00:00:00
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1  USDCAD : real ticks begin from 2019.01.02 00:00:00
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1  AUDCAD: symbol to be synchronized
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1  AUDCAD: symbol synchronized already, 18 bytes received
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1  AUDCAD,Daily: history cached from 2018.01.02 00:00 to 2019.11.29 00:00
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1  AUDCAD,Daily: 1 bar from 2019.12.02 00:00 added
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1  AUDCAD,M15: history cached from 2018.01.02 00:00 to 2019.11.29 23:45
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1  AUDCAD,M15: 1 bar from 2019.12.02 00:00 added
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1  AUDCAD,M1: history cached from 2018.01.02 00:00 to 2019.11.29 23:56
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1  AUDCAD,M1: 1 bar from 2019.12.02 00:00 added
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1  AUDUSD: symbol to be synchronized
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1  AUDUSD: symbol synchronized already, 18 bytes received
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1  2019.12.02 00:01:03   market buy 0.01 AUDCAD (0.89831 / 0.00000)
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1  USDCAD: symbol to be synchronized
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1  USDCAD: symbol synchronized already, 18 bytes received
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1  2019.12.02 00:01:03   deal #2 buy 0.01 AUDCAD at 0.00000 done (based on order #2)
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1  2019.12.02 00:01:03   deal performed [#2 buy 0.01 AUDCAD at 0.00000]
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1  2019.12.02 00:01:03   order performed buy 0.01 at 0.00000 [#2 buy 0.01 AUDCAD at market]
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1  2019.12.02 00:01:03   CTrade::OrderSend: market buy 0.01 AUDCAD [done at 0.00000]
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1  2019.12.02 00:01:03   market sell 0.01 AUDCAD, close #2 (0.89831 / 0.00000)
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1  2019.12.02 00:01:03   deal #3 sell 0.01 AUDCAD at 0.89831 done (based on order #3)
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1  2019.12.02 00:01:03   deal performed [#3 sell 0.01 AUDCAD at 0.89831]
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1  2019.12.02 00:01:03   order performed sell 0.01 at 0.89831 [#3 sell 0.01 AUDCAD at 0.89831]
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1  2019.12.02 00:01:03   CTrade::OrderSend: market sell 0.01 position #2 AUDCAD [done at 0.89831]
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1  2019.12.02 00:01:03   market buy 0.01 AUDCAD (0.89831 / 0.00000)
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1  2019.12.02 00:01:03   deal #4 buy 0.01 AUDCAD at 0.00000 done (based on order #4)
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1  2019.12.02 00:01:03   deal performed [#4 buy 0.01 AUDCAD at 0.00000]
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1  2019.12.02 00:01:03   order performed buy 0.01 at 0.00000 [#4 buy 0.01 AUDCAD at market]
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1  2019.12.02 00:01:03   CTrade::OrderSend: market buy 0.01 AUDCAD [done at 0.00000]
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1  2019.12.02 00:01:04   market sell 0.01 AUDCAD, close #4 (0.89831 / 0.00000)
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1  2019.12.02 00:01:04   deal #5 sell 0.01 AUDCAD at 0.89831 done (based on order #5)
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1  2019.12.02 00:01:04   deal performed [#5 sell 0.01 AUDCAD at 0.89831]
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1  2019.12.02 00:01:04   order performed sell 0.01 at 0.89831 [#5 sell 0.01 AUDCAD at 0.89831]
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1  2019.12.02 00:01:04   CTrade::OrderSend: market sell 0.01 position #4 AUDCAD [done at 0.89831]
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1  2019.12.02 00:01:15   market buy 0.01 AUDCAD (0.89815 / 0.00000)
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1  2019.12.02 00:01:15   deal #6 buy 0.01 AUDCAD at 0.00000 done (based on order #6)
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1  2019.12.02 00:01:15   deal performed [#6 buy 0.01 AUDCAD at 0.00000]
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1  2019.12.02 00:01:15   order performed buy 0.01 at 0.00000 [#6 buy 0.01 AUDCAD at market]
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1  2019.12.02 00:01:15   CTrade::OrderSend: market buy 0.01 AUDCAD [done at 0.00000]
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1  2019.12.02 00:01:15   market sell 0.01 AUDCAD, close #6 (0.89815 / 0.00000)
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1  2019.12.02 00:01:15   deal #7 sell 0.01 AUDCAD at 0.89815 done (based on order #7)
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1  2019.12.02 00:01:15   deal performed [#7 sell 0.01 AUDCAD at 0.89815]
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1  2019.12.02 00:01:15   order performed sell 0.01 at 0.89815 [#7 sell 0.01 AUDCAD at 0.89815]
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1  2019.12.02 00:01:15   CTrade::OrderSend: market sell 0.01 position #6 AUDCAD [done at 0.89815]
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1  2019.12.02 00:06:22   market sell 0.01 AUDCAD (0.89828 / 0.89863)
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1  2019.12.02 00:06:22   deal #8 sell 0.01 AUDCAD at 0.89828 done (based on order #8)
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1  2019.12.02 00:06:22   deal performed [#8 sell 0.01 AUDCAD at 0.89828]
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1  2019.12.02 00:06:22   order performed sell 0.01 at 0.89828 [#8 sell 0.01 AUDCAD at 0.89828]
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1  2019.12.02 00:06:22   CTrade::OrderSend: market sell 0.01 AUDCAD [done at 0.89828]
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1  2019.12.02 00:10:55   market buy 0.01 AUDCAD, close #8 (0.89780 / 0.89815)
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1  2019.12.02 00:10:55   deal #9 buy 0.01 AUDCAD at 0.89815 done (based on order #9)
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1  2019.12.02 00:10:55   deal performed [#9 buy 0.01 AUDCAD at 0.89815]
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1  2019.12.02 00:10:55   order performed buy 0.01 at 0.89815 [#9 buy 0.01 AUDCAD at 0.89815]
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1  2019.12.02 00:10:55   CTrade::OrderSend: market buy 0.01 position #8 AUDCAD [done at 0.89815]
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1  2019.12.02 00:50:59   market sell 0.01 AUDCAD (0.89847 / 0.89854)
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1  2019.12.02 00:50:59   deal #10 sell 0.01 AUDCAD at 0.89847 done (based on order #10)
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1  2019.12.02 00:50:59   deal performed [#10 sell 0.01 AUDCAD at 0.89847]
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1  2019.12.02 00:50:59   order performed sell 0.01 at 0.89847 [#10 sell 0.01 AUDCAD at 0.89847]
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1  2019.12.02 00:50:59   CTrade::OrderSend: market sell 0.01 AUDCAD [done at 0.89847]
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1  2019.12.02 02:38:50   market buy 0.01 AUDCAD, close #10 (0.89830 / 0.89834)
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1  2019.12.02 02:38:50   deal #11 buy 0.01 AUDCAD at 0.89834 done (based on order #11)
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1  2019.12.02 02:38:50   deal performed [#11 buy 0.01 AUDCAD at 0.89834]
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1  2019.12.02 02:38:50   order performed buy 0.01 at 0.89834 [#11 buy 0.01 AUDCAD at 0.89834]
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1  2019.12.02 02:38:50   CTrade::OrderSend: market buy 0.01 position #10 AUDCAD [done at 0.89834]
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1  2019.12.02 23:01:00   market sell 0.01 AUDCAD (0.90746 / 0.90750)
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1  2019.12.02 23:01:00   deal #12 sell 0.01 AUDCAD at 0.90746 done (based on order #12)
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1  2019.12.02 23:01:00   deal performed [#12 sell 0.01 AUDCAD at 0.90746]
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1  2019.12.02 23:01:00   order performed sell 0.01 at 0.90746 [#12 sell 0.01 AUDCAD at 0.90746]
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1  2019.12.02 23:01:00   CTrade::OrderSend: market sell 0.01 AUDCAD [done at 0.90746]
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1  2019.12.03 01:05:55   market buy 0.01 AUDCAD, close #12 (0.90696 / 0.90709)
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1  2019.12.03 01:05:55   deal #13 buy 0.01 AUDCAD at 0.90709 done (based on order #13)
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1  2019.12.03 01:05:55   deal performed [#13 buy 0.01 AUDCAD at 0.90709]
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1  2019.12.03 01:05:55   order performed buy 0.01 at 0.90709 [#13 buy 0.01 AUDCAD at 0.90709]
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1  2019.12.03 01:05:55   CTrade::OrderSend: market buy 0.01 position #12 AUDCAD [done at 0.90709]
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1  2019.12.03 23:29:08   market sell 0.01 AUDCAD (0.91013 / 0.91018)
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1  2019.12.03 23:29:08   deal #14 sell 0.01 AUDCAD at 0.91013 done (based on order #14)
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1  2019.12.03 23:29:08   deal performed [#14 sell 0.01 AUDCAD at 0.91013]
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1  2019.12.03 23:29:08   order performed sell 0.01 at 0.91013 [#14 sell 0.01 AUDCAD at 0.91013]
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1  2019.12.03 23:29:08   CTrade::OrderSend: market sell 0.01 AUDCAD [done at 0.91013]
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1  2019.12.03 23:58:59   position closed due end of test at 0.91050 [#14 sell 0.01 AUDCAD 0.91013]
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1  2019.12.03 23:58:59   deal #15 buy 0.01 AUDCAD at 0.91050 done (based on order #15)
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1  2019.12.03 23:58:59   deal performed [#15 buy 0.01 AUDCAD at 0.91050]
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1  2019.12.03 23:58:59   order performed buy 0.01 at 0.91050 [#15 buy 0.01 AUDCAD at 0.91050]
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1  final balance 3029.81 USD
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1  EURUSD,M5: 77280 ticks, 576 bars generated. Environment synchronized in 0:00:00.030. Test passed in 0:00:02.026.
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1  EURUSD,M5: total time from login to stop testing 0:00:02.056 (including 0:00:00.030 for history data synchronization)
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1  436418 total ticks for all symbols
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1  AUDCAD: passed to tester 160553 ticks
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1  AUDUSD: passed to tester 105788 ticks
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1  EURUSD: passed to tester 77280 ticks
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1  USDCAD: passed to tester 92797 ticks
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1  378 Mb memory used including 52 Mb of history data, 64 Mb of tick data
2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1  log file "C:\Users\amg0o\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Tester\1640F6577B1C4EC659BF41EA9F6C38ED\Agent-127.0.0.1-3000\logs\20220209.log" written
2022.02.09 02:56:05.859 Core 1  connection closed

 
Amgad Samir Nassief Abdelmalek #:

There is a problem with you real ticks. Some of the ask are at 0.0

Try to delete and load them again and if the problem persists talk to your broker which provided these ticks.

Try also without any delays (50 ms -> Zero latency).

