How does backtest give 2000$ in one day 0.01 Lot?
in backtest, it gives me 3 positions in date Dec 2, 2019, AUDCAD, 0.01 Lot
at 00:00 as shown
my qustions:
1- Is this error or real values?
2- if it's error, is it because of EA, Backtest or Chart?
3- is it possible to give the same value with negative?
4- How to avoid it if it's dangerous?
There is nothing dangerous here, we are talking about the Strategy Tester.
Alain Verleyen #:
An error obviously.
Impossible to answer, you didn't give any technical details (code, logs, settings, parameters...).
No idea what you mean.
I ask if there a posible to lose 2000$ in this day instead of earning
2022.02.09 02:56:03.590 Tester EURUSD: history data begins from 2003.01.01 00:00 2022.02.09 02:56:03.590 Tester EURUSD: ticks data begins from 2015.01.01 00:00 2022.02.09 02:56:03.590 Tester EURUSD: history data begins from 2003.01.01 00:00 2022.02.09 02:56:03.590 Tester EURUSD: ticks data begins from 2015.01.01 00:00 2022.02.09 02:56:03.590 Core 1 connecting to 127.0.0.1:3000 2022.02.09 02:56:03.591 Core 1 connected 2022.02.09 02:56:03.606 Core 1 authorized (agent build 3180) 2022.02.09 02:56:03.616 Tester EURUSD,M5 (ICMarketsSC-Demo): testing of Experts\Flecha Scalper EA.ex5 from 2019.12.01 00:00 to 2019.12.04 00:00 2022.02.09 02:56:03.642 Core 1 common synchronization completed 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 test Experts\Flecha Scalper EA.ex5 on EURUSD,M5 thread finished 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 prepare for shutdown 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 login (build 3180) 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 account info found with currency USD 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 initial deposit 1000.00 USD, leverage 1:100 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 successfully initialized 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 163 bytes of total initialization data received 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 Intel Core i7-6500U @ 2.50GHz, 8107 MB 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 EURUSD: symbol to be synchronized 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 EURUSD: symbol synchronized already, 18 bytes received 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 EURUSD,M5: history cached from 2018.01.02 00:00 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 EURUSD,M5 (ICMarketsSC-Demo): generating based on real ticks 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 testing with execution delay 50 milliseconds 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 EURUSD,M5: testing of Experts\Flecha Scalper EA.ex5 from 2019.12.01 00:00 to 2019.12.04 00:00 started with inputs: 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 EaOn=true 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 MagicNumber=2022 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 TradeSymbols=AUDCAD 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 StartH=23 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 EndH=1 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 CloseH=5 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 atrF=1.4 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 LotMax=0 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 TheWay=0 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 d=--->for fixed lot<--- 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 Lot=0.01 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 b=--------------------------------- 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 e=--->Risk management<--- 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 Risky=0 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 c=--------------------------------- 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 f=--->Linear with Balance<--- 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 Balance=0 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 LotM=0 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 AUDCAD : real ticks begin from 2019.01.02 00:00:00 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 AUDUSD : real ticks begin from 2019.01.02 00:00:00 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 EURUSD : real ticks begin from 2015.01.01 00:00:00 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 USDCAD : real ticks begin from 2019.01.02 00:00:00 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 AUDCAD: symbol to be synchronized 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 AUDCAD: symbol synchronized already, 18 bytes received 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 AUDCAD,Daily: history cached from 2018.01.02 00:00 to 2019.11.29 00:00 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 AUDCAD,Daily: 1 bar from 2019.12.02 00:00 added 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 AUDCAD,M15: history cached from 2018.01.02 00:00 to 2019.11.29 23:45 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 AUDCAD,M15: 1 bar from 2019.12.02 00:00 added 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 AUDCAD,M1: history cached from 2018.01.02 00:00 to 2019.11.29 23:56 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 AUDCAD,M1: 1 bar from 2019.12.02 00:00 added 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 AUDUSD: symbol to be synchronized 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 AUDUSD: symbol synchronized already, 18 bytes received 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 2019.12.02 00:01:03 market buy 0.01 AUDCAD (0.89831 / 0.00000) 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 USDCAD: symbol to be synchronized 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 USDCAD: symbol synchronized already, 18 bytes received 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 2019.12.02 00:01:03 deal #2 buy 0.01 AUDCAD at 0.00000 done (based on order #2) 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 2019.12.02 00:01:03 deal performed [#2 buy 0.01 AUDCAD at 0.00000] 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 2019.12.02 00:01:03 order performed buy 0.01 at 0.00000 [#2 buy 0.01 AUDCAD at market] 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 2019.12.02 00:01:03 CTrade::OrderSend: market buy 0.01 AUDCAD [done at 0.00000] 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 2019.12.02 00:01:03 market sell 0.01 AUDCAD, close #2 (0.89831 / 0.00000) 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 2019.12.02 00:01:03 deal #3 sell 0.01 AUDCAD at 0.89831 done (based on order #3) 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 2019.12.02 00:01:03 deal performed [#3 sell 0.01 AUDCAD at 0.89831] 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 2019.12.02 00:01:03 order performed sell 0.01 at 0.89831 [#3 sell 0.01 AUDCAD at 0.89831] 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 2019.12.02 00:01:03 CTrade::OrderSend: market sell 0.01 position #2 AUDCAD [done at 0.89831] 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 2019.12.02 00:01:03 market buy 0.01 AUDCAD (0.89831 / 0.00000) 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 2019.12.02 00:01:03 deal #4 buy 0.01 AUDCAD at 0.00000 done (based on order #4) 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 2019.12.02 00:01:03 deal performed [#4 buy 0.01 AUDCAD at 0.00000] 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 2019.12.02 00:01:03 order performed buy 0.01 at 0.00000 [#4 buy 0.01 AUDCAD at market] 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 2019.12.02 00:01:03 CTrade::OrderSend: market buy 0.01 AUDCAD [done at 0.00000] 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 2019.12.02 00:01:04 market sell 0.01 AUDCAD, close #4 (0.89831 / 0.00000) 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 2019.12.02 00:01:04 deal #5 sell 0.01 AUDCAD at 0.89831 done (based on order #5) 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 2019.12.02 00:01:04 deal performed [#5 sell 0.01 AUDCAD at 0.89831] 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 2019.12.02 00:01:04 order performed sell 0.01 at 0.89831 [#5 sell 0.01 AUDCAD at 0.89831] 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 2019.12.02 00:01:04 CTrade::OrderSend: market sell 0.01 position #4 AUDCAD [done at 0.89831] 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 2019.12.02 00:01:15 market buy 0.01 AUDCAD (0.89815 / 0.00000) 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 2019.12.02 00:01:15 deal #6 buy 0.01 AUDCAD at 0.00000 done (based on order #6) 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 2019.12.02 00:01:15 deal performed [#6 buy 0.01 AUDCAD at 0.00000] 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 2019.12.02 00:01:15 order performed buy 0.01 at 0.00000 [#6 buy 0.01 AUDCAD at market] 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 2019.12.02 00:01:15 CTrade::OrderSend: market buy 0.01 AUDCAD [done at 0.00000] 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 2019.12.02 00:01:15 market sell 0.01 AUDCAD, close #6 (0.89815 / 0.00000) 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 2019.12.02 00:01:15 deal #7 sell 0.01 AUDCAD at 0.89815 done (based on order #7) 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 2019.12.02 00:01:15 deal performed [#7 sell 0.01 AUDCAD at 0.89815] 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 2019.12.02 00:01:15 order performed sell 0.01 at 0.89815 [#7 sell 0.01 AUDCAD at 0.89815] 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 2019.12.02 00:01:15 CTrade::OrderSend: market sell 0.01 position #6 AUDCAD [done at 0.89815] 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 2019.12.02 00:06:22 market sell 0.01 AUDCAD (0.89828 / 0.89863) 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 2019.12.02 00:06:22 deal #8 sell 0.01 AUDCAD at 0.89828 done (based on order #8) 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 2019.12.02 00:06:22 deal performed [#8 sell 0.01 AUDCAD at 0.89828] 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 2019.12.02 00:06:22 order performed sell 0.01 at 0.89828 [#8 sell 0.01 AUDCAD at 0.89828] 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 2019.12.02 00:06:22 CTrade::OrderSend: market sell 0.01 AUDCAD [done at 0.89828] 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 2019.12.02 00:10:55 market buy 0.01 AUDCAD, close #8 (0.89780 / 0.89815) 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 2019.12.02 00:10:55 deal #9 buy 0.01 AUDCAD at 0.89815 done (based on order #9) 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 2019.12.02 00:10:55 deal performed [#9 buy 0.01 AUDCAD at 0.89815] 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 2019.12.02 00:10:55 order performed buy 0.01 at 0.89815 [#9 buy 0.01 AUDCAD at 0.89815] 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 2019.12.02 00:10:55 CTrade::OrderSend: market buy 0.01 position #8 AUDCAD [done at 0.89815] 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 2019.12.02 00:50:59 market sell 0.01 AUDCAD (0.89847 / 0.89854) 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 2019.12.02 00:50:59 deal #10 sell 0.01 AUDCAD at 0.89847 done (based on order #10) 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 2019.12.02 00:50:59 deal performed [#10 sell 0.01 AUDCAD at 0.89847] 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 2019.12.02 00:50:59 order performed sell 0.01 at 0.89847 [#10 sell 0.01 AUDCAD at 0.89847] 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 2019.12.02 00:50:59 CTrade::OrderSend: market sell 0.01 AUDCAD [done at 0.89847] 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 2019.12.02 02:38:50 market buy 0.01 AUDCAD, close #10 (0.89830 / 0.89834) 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 2019.12.02 02:38:50 deal #11 buy 0.01 AUDCAD at 0.89834 done (based on order #11) 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 2019.12.02 02:38:50 deal performed [#11 buy 0.01 AUDCAD at 0.89834] 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 2019.12.02 02:38:50 order performed buy 0.01 at 0.89834 [#11 buy 0.01 AUDCAD at 0.89834] 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 2019.12.02 02:38:50 CTrade::OrderSend: market buy 0.01 position #10 AUDCAD [done at 0.89834] 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 2019.12.02 23:01:00 market sell 0.01 AUDCAD (0.90746 / 0.90750) 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 2019.12.02 23:01:00 deal #12 sell 0.01 AUDCAD at 0.90746 done (based on order #12) 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 2019.12.02 23:01:00 deal performed [#12 sell 0.01 AUDCAD at 0.90746] 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 2019.12.02 23:01:00 order performed sell 0.01 at 0.90746 [#12 sell 0.01 AUDCAD at 0.90746] 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 2019.12.02 23:01:00 CTrade::OrderSend: market sell 0.01 AUDCAD [done at 0.90746] 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 2019.12.03 01:05:55 market buy 0.01 AUDCAD, close #12 (0.90696 / 0.90709) 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 2019.12.03 01:05:55 deal #13 buy 0.01 AUDCAD at 0.90709 done (based on order #13) 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 2019.12.03 01:05:55 deal performed [#13 buy 0.01 AUDCAD at 0.90709] 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 2019.12.03 01:05:55 order performed buy 0.01 at 0.90709 [#13 buy 0.01 AUDCAD at 0.90709] 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 2019.12.03 01:05:55 CTrade::OrderSend: market buy 0.01 position #12 AUDCAD [done at 0.90709] 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 2019.12.03 23:29:08 market sell 0.01 AUDCAD (0.91013 / 0.91018) 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 2019.12.03 23:29:08 deal #14 sell 0.01 AUDCAD at 0.91013 done (based on order #14) 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 2019.12.03 23:29:08 deal performed [#14 sell 0.01 AUDCAD at 0.91013] 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 2019.12.03 23:29:08 order performed sell 0.01 at 0.91013 [#14 sell 0.01 AUDCAD at 0.91013] 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 2019.12.03 23:29:08 CTrade::OrderSend: market sell 0.01 AUDCAD [done at 0.91013] 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 2019.12.03 23:58:59 position closed due end of test at 0.91050 [#14 sell 0.01 AUDCAD 0.91013] 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 2019.12.03 23:58:59 deal #15 buy 0.01 AUDCAD at 0.91050 done (based on order #15) 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 2019.12.03 23:58:59 deal performed [#15 buy 0.01 AUDCAD at 0.91050] 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 2019.12.03 23:58:59 order performed buy 0.01 at 0.91050 [#15 buy 0.01 AUDCAD at 0.91050] 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 final balance 3029.81 USD 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 EURUSD,M5: 77280 ticks, 576 bars generated. Environment synchronized in 0:00:00.030. Test passed in 0:00:02.026. 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 EURUSD,M5: total time from login to stop testing 0:00:02.056 (including 0:00:00.030 for history data synchronization) 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 436418 total ticks for all symbols 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 AUDCAD: passed to tester 160553 ticks 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 AUDUSD: passed to tester 105788 ticks 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 EURUSD: passed to tester 77280 ticks 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 USDCAD: passed to tester 92797 ticks 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 378 Mb memory used including 52 Mb of history data, 64 Mb of tick data 2022.02.09 02:56:05.657 Core 1 log file "C:\Users\amg0o\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Tester\1640F6577B1C4EC659BF41EA9F6C38ED\Agent-127.0.0.1-3000\logs\20220209.log" written 2022.02.09 02:56:05.859 Core 1 connection closed
There is a problem with you real ticks. Some of the ask are at 0.0
Try to delete and load them again and if the problem persists talk to your broker which provided these ticks.
Try also without any delays (50 ms -> Zero latency).
while my strategy depends on night trading.
Thank you