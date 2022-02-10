remote monitoring and chart analysis
not sure if this is the appropriate part of the forum but here goes...
I am after an online service that is like ***. These were great things years ago, but now are bugged to the hilt, often not synced with up to date or realtime progress in the trading platforms even though the publishing eas are working fine.
I am willing to pay as same as much as my vps cost per month but must include realtime or at least 15minute line charts like ***has.
please make your suggestions. I have search google and found approx 20 different services, but at least 15 of those are manual uploading of trading statements only. and the 5 remaining ones only show a handful of metics without any charts.
I mean, why doesnt metaquotes have such a service?
I believe you can publish your account to a private Signal here on this site. It is part of the selling Signals service, but just that it remains private for your access only instead of public like the ones for subscriptions.
- www.mql5.com
Here is a screenshot of the signal setup ... https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/new
yes, i have done that prior to creating this thread, thanks. I purposely didnt mention it because it has charts but no explanations other than the headings above the charts. It is clearly for showing off those charts to prospective buyers/subscribers. Even on the stats page, there is virtually 0 data that i can use for filtering/analysing the good and bad bits of my trading.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
not sure if this is the appropriate part of the forum but here goes...
I am after an online service that is like ***. These were great things years ago, but now are bugged to the hilt, often not synced with up to date or realtime progress of trading even though the publishing eas are working fine.
I am willing to pay as same as much as my vps cost per month but must include realtime or at least 15minute line charts like *** has.
please make your suggestions. I have search google and found approx 20 different services, but at least 15 of those are manual uploading of trading statements only. and the 5 remaining ones only show a handful of metics without any charts.
I mean, why doesnt metaquotes have such a thing?