MQL5 Windows DLL readFile Function Problem
"ReadFile" is already used.
int ReadFile(int, uchar&[], int, int&[], int);
string ReadFile(string Filename)
Calling WinAPI ReadFile() results in a crash
- 2017.03.26
- www.mql5.com
I tried to run the attached simple script in 64bit MT5, but for some reason ReadFile() results in an ugly crash...
Thank you for the help, i want to share my working code with everybody.
This is the code which is working now for me:
static const uint GENERIC_READ = 0x80000000; static const uint GENERIC_WRITE = 0x40000000; static const int SHARE_READ = 1; static const int SHARE_DELETE = 4; static const int CREATE_ALWAYS = 2; static const int OPEN_EXISTING = 3; static const int OPEN_CREATE = 4; #import "kernel32.dll" int CreateFileW(string name,int desiredAccess,int SharedMode,int security,int creation,int flags,int templateFile); int GetFileSize(int, int); bool ReadFile (int fileHandle,char& buffer[],int bytes,int& numOfBytes,long overlapped); int CloseHandle(int); #import string ReadFileFunktion(string Filename) { string strFileContents = ""; int h = CreateFileW(Filename, 0x80000000 /*GENERIC_READ*/, 3 /*SHARE READ|WRITE*/, 0, 3 /*OPEN_EXISTING*/, 0, 0); if(h == -1) { // Open failed } else { int sz = GetFileSize(h, 0); if(sz > 0) { uchar buffer[]; ArrayResize(buffer, sz); int read; ReadFile(h, buffer, sz, read, 0); if(read == sz) { strFileContents = CharArrayToString(buffer, 0, read); } else { // Read failed } } else { // Empty file } CloseHandle(h); } return strFileContents; }
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I have try to use a code which works in Metatrader 4 but in Metatrader 5 i get a error.
The function which i use is a windows dll function import, it looks like following:
When i put the EA on a chart i see the following error in the terminal experts tab printed:
How can this problem be slove?