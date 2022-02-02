MT5 freezes when trying to buy an EA from market
I have no idea about freezing on MacBook when trying to buy sing Visa for example (I do not have Mac sorry).
But I know that it is recommended to deposit funds to MQL5 account/profile first,
and after that only pay directly in Metatrader using MQL5 account/profil.
This is the general procedure about how to buy (example about how to buy the product in MT5) -
1. Fill Community tab of Metatrader with forum login and forum password (do not use email for login).
How to know that everything is fine with Community tab?
Go to Metatrader journal to check:
2. Use search function on the top right corner of MT5 -
3. This is the search result:
4. The chart will be opened -
5. Click on Buy button, and select MQL5 as a payment system:
Hi Sergey,
Using ur method it actually worked! Thanks a lot.
Kind Regards,
KJ
Hello guys,
I'm having a technical problem when trying to buy an expert advisor from the market, on MT5. As seen in the video, the program freezes when trying to choose a payment option.
When trying to buy from the mql5 website instead of inside MT5, nothing happens after choosing to install/buy the EA. Running on MacBook and using safari. Anyone familiar with this problem and know how to fix it?
https://streamable.com/vo4u9z (video showing the process)
Kind regards and thanks in advance,
Kees Jan