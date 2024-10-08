'Channel.ex5' version is too old, it should be recompiled
It is written that this Channel.ex5 file was received from old version of Metatrader5/MetaEditor, and the source code of this file should be recompiled in MetaEditor now to get the fresh Channel.ex5 file version.
So, do what required - recompile Channel.mq5 file in MetaEditor (make sure that your Metatrader/MetaEditor was updated with the latest builds).
give me link
not happen please give me link to recompile
2022.02.01 18:05:41.415 MQL5 version of 'Channel.ex5' is obsolete, recompile it
Click on that in MetaTrader -
and MetaEditor will be opened.
After that - find this indicator on the left side and double mouse click on this indicator -
and click to compile -
That will be asked for any ex5 file (no given criteria why it happens, hence it can happen to any ex5 file people have) : even for the one that people do not have source code.
That is more or less, nonsense
Getting similar error and I dont have the source of the ex5 file mentioned. What should I do?
2024.10.08 10:14:18.285 wsmql-demo_ZDH import module 'wsmqlstub.ex5' is too old and cannot be used from 'wsmql-demo_ZDH.ex5', recompile it please.
Thanks,
Anubhav
