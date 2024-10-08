'Channel.ex5' version is too old, it should be recompiled

please suggest n reply wt should to do
 

It is written that this Channel.ex5 file was received from old version of Metatrader5/MetaEditor, and the source code of this file should be recompiled in MetaEditor now to get the fresh Channel.ex5 file version.

So, do what required - recompile Channel.mq5 file in MetaEditor (make sure that your Metatrader/MetaEditor was updated with the latest builds).

 
give me link

 
jitu079 # :

give me link

Open the 'Channel.mq5' file in the 'MetaEditor' and click the button Complile

 

not happen please give me link to recompile

2022.02.01 18:05:41.415 MQL5 version of 'Channel.ex5' is obsolete, recompile it


 
Click on that in MetaTrader -

MetaEditor

and MetaEditor will be opened.
After that - find this indicator on the left side and double mouse click on this indicator -

MetaEditor

and click to compile -

MetaEditor

 

That will be asked for any ex5 file (no given criteria why it happens, hence it can happen to any ex5 file people have) : even for the one that people do not have source code

That is more or less, nonsense

 

Getting similar error and I dont have the source of the ex5 file mentioned. What should I do?

2024.10.08 10:14:18.285 wsmql-demo_ZDH import module 'wsmqlstub.ex5' is too old and cannot be used from 'wsmql-demo_ZDH.ex5', recompile it please.

Thanks,

Anubhav


 
You will have to go to the author and ask for either the source code or a recompiled version.

There are no other options.
