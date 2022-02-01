can anyone help me? I create a script which Automatic order, but when I use it, why it create two orders?
byreed: why create two orders,I only need one order.
Because you have called "OrderSend" twice:
OrderSend(request,result); if(!OrderSend(request,result))
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why create two orders,I only need one order.