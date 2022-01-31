Is there any way to set these alerts from EA Code?
Is there any way to set these alerts from EA Code? Can you please share documentation reference,as I am tired of adding alerts manually for multi currencies.
Yes, you can. The most recent code example is Same High Or Low Alert .
Input parameters for Alert:
- Repetitions
- Pause, in seconds
- Alert
Yes, you can. The most recent code example is Same High Or Low Alert .
Input parameters for Alert:
- Repetitions
- Pause, in seconds
- Alert
the link you given returns 404 this page does not exist
Kindly send me link again, Thanks
URL is 404. Corrected: Скачать бесплатно индикатор 'Same High Or Low Alert' от 'barabashkakvn' для MetaTrader 5 в MQL5 Code Base, 2022.01.20
I would like to clarify your question and the answers you have received.
If you are asking if MQL code can alter or set the built-in Alerts of the MetaTrader terminal, then the answer is: NO! You cannot change or set the built-in Alerts via standard MQL code. It can only be done by very complex DLL calls to the Windows API, which is much too difficult to implement, especially for a novice programmer.
However, if you are asking whether you can code an MQL equivalent that will monitor for certain conditions and then alert you via a sound, or pop-up window, or message or app-notification, then the answer is YES! The link provided in the other posts is an example of such.
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Is there any way to set these alerts from EA Code? Can you please share documentation reference,as I am tired of adding alerts manually for multi currencies.