Indicators: Highest High and Lowest Low

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Highest High and Lowest Low:

This code can be used to find highest high and lowest low of a chart for a given period.

Highest High and Lowest Low

Author: Satyam Shivam

 

Hi Satyam,
Thank you for this indicator.. but I need you support from you
Can you pls help to modify this indicator, 

1. to just find the H1 highest candle & lowest candle OF the US session ONLY ?   it would be helpful if it can draw the lines on today's chart, based on yesterday's information... so tomorrow will be drawned the lines based on today's information
2. additionally, it can calculate for n days (based on input)

Again thank you for the good work...

Regards,

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